Uber tackles sex assault problem by pledging $5M to training

The building that houses the headquarters of Uber,

The building that houses the headquarters of Uber, in San Francisco is pictured on June 21, 2017. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
DETROIT - Uber is pledging $5 million during the next five years to fund sexual assault prevention groups as well as train its own employees.

The move was announced Monday and is aimed at helping the ride-hailing service combat its own problems and society as a whole.

Uber's image has been tarnished by findings of sexual harassment of employees and multiple reports of drivers assaulting passengers. Other industries have also recently come under fire as women have been coming forward with complaints of sexual assault in Hollywood and other industries.

Uber says the groups have helped it train 150 customer service agents for a team to deal with sexual assault reports. They've learned how to interview victims without being judgmental, and how to refer them to police and a crisis hotline.

