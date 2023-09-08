NewsNation/World

UK police call in bomb squad to check 'suspicious vehicle' near Channel Tunnel

By The Associated Press

LONDON — British Army bomb-disposal experts were examining a vehicle that was stopped by police near the entrance to the Channel Tunnel on Friday, authorities said.

The Kent Police force said one man had been arrested. It said the incident was not linked to the hunt for Daniel Abed Khalife, who escaped from a London prison on Wednesday while awaiting trial on terrorism charges.

“Explosives experts from the British Army have been called to the scene and a cordon has been put in place for the safety of the public. This is currently having an effect on traffic approaching the terminal,” police said.

Le Shuttle, which operates trains that carry vehicles through the tunnel between England and France, said access to its terminal was suspended and services were likely to be severely disrupted.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Gilgo in the news ... Rental scam ... Cocktail bars Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Another day of heat ... Lanternflies spreading on LI ... Riverhead Blues this weekend ... Jets season preview

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Gilgo in the news ... Rental scam ... Cocktail bars Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Another day of heat ... Lanternflies spreading on LI ... Riverhead Blues this weekend ... Jets season preview

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoGiving you the best of Long Island lifestyle and entertainmentDigital AccessOnly 25¢
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME