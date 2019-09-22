Trump defends conversation with Ukrainian president

President Trump on Sunday defended his July conversation with the Ukrainian president and criticized former Vice President Joe Biden and a government whistleblower, amid reports that the whistleblower filed a complaint about the phone call.

Trump told reporters on the South Lawn Sunday there was no "quid pro quo" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the July 25 conversation. Trump said the conversation — alleged to be the focus of the whistleblower's complaint — was "absolutely perfect."

The Washington Post and Wall Street Journal have reported that Trump pressed Zelensky on the call to investigate the former vice president's son, Hunter Biden, eight times.

According to published reports, the United States had been withholding military aid from the Ukraine, which is fighting separatists controlled by the Russian government.

Trump said the conversation with Zelensky "was largely congratulatory, with largely corruption, all of the corruption taking place and largely the fact that we don't want our people like Vice President Biden and his son [contributing] to the corruption already in the Ukraine, and Ukraine has got a lot of problems."

A government inspector general has described the complaint as "serious" and "urgent." However, the acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, has blocked its release to Congress, despite a requirement under the law to provide it.

Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney for Trump, told CNN anchor Chris Cuomo on Thursday "of course I did," when Cuomo asked if Giuliani requested Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.

Trump accused Biden Sunday of misrepresenting his dealings with Ukraine, saying he “made the mistake of saying he never spoke to his son."

“I’m not looking to hurt Biden, but he did a very dishonest thing,” Trump said.

Biden told reporters Saturday, "You should be asking him the question, why is he on the phone with a foreign leader, trying to intimidate a foreign leader ... Trump's doing this because he knows I'll beat him like a drum, and he's using the abuse of power and every element of the presidency to try to do something to smear me."

Trump on Sunday criticized the alleged whistleblower for sounding "false alarms."

"You can't have that happen to a president of the United States ... you can't have people doing this," Trump said on the South Lawn. "You can't have people doing false alarms like this, and you know when the president speaks to the head of another country, he has to be able to speak to those people."

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday on CNN, “I wasn’t on the call, but I have no reason to believe that the president pressured or anything else any foreign leader."

Mnuchin told CNN host Jake Tapper, "I think things are being implied that just don't exist."

Asked why the administration would not turn over the whistleblower complaint, or transcript of the call, Mnuchin said: “Conversations between world leaders are meant to be confidential, and if every time someone for political reasons raised a question and all of a sudden those conversations were disclosed publicly ... why would world leaders want to have conversations together?”

Meanwhile Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, threatened to file a lawsuit last week to compel the Trump administration to comply with the law.

On Sunday, Schiff said breach of the law could prompt impeachment proceedings. He told CNN's Jake Tapper: “If the president is essentially withholding military aid at the same time that he is trying to browbeat a foreign leader into doing something illicit that is providing dirt on his opponent during his presidential campaign, then that may be the only remedy that is coequal to the evil that that conduct represents.”