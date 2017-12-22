Official: UN giving 'global no' to U.S. over Jerusalem

UNITED NATIONS - Iran's foreign minister is welcoming the U.N. General Assembly resolution rejecting the Trump administration's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, calling it a "global no" to intimidation by President Donald Trump.

Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted after the vote that the resolution soundly criticizes "Trump's regime thuggish intimidation at UN."

Iran does not recognize Israel and supports anti-Israeli militant groups such as the Palestinian Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, and the Lebanese Hezbollah.

Israel views Jerusalem as its undivided capital.

The General Assembly voted 128-9 with 35 abstentions in favor of the non-binding resolution.