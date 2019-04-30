CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting on a university campus left two people dead and four wounded Tuesday, prompting a lockdown and a chaotic scene in the state's largest city.

UNC Charlotte ordered a campus lockdown late Tuesday afternoon, saying shots had been fired.

"Shots reported near kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately," the university said in an alert, referring to the school's Kennedy building on campus.

Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency said on Twitter that two people were found dead at the scene, two others have life-threatening injuries and two others have injuries that are not life-threatening.

Aerial views from local television news outlets showed police officers running toward a building. Another view showed students running on a campus sidewalk.

The university reported later that law enforcement officers were sweeping campus buildings.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department later said that the campus had been secured and that officers were going through buildings to let people who had sheltered in place know that it was safe.

Police said a suspect was in custody, and it didn’t appear that others were involved.

It was not immediately clear whether the victims were students.



The campus was to host a concert at the school's football stadium.

The university has more than 26,500 students and 3,000 faculty and staff.

Spenser Gray, a junior, said she was in a campus building near where the shooting happened watching another student's presentation when they were alerted to the shooting.

"During his presentation which was on one of the campus computers, a popup came up ... that there was an active shooter," she said, adding that she immediately felt panic and worried the gunman could come to her classroom. "We had no idea where he was ... so we were just expecting them at any moment coming into the classroom."

Sam Rice, a senior on UNC Charlotte's tennis team, told Spectrum News he was in the library studying for a final exam when he heard people yelling, "Shooter, shooter." He said he heard police yelling for people to stay down and stay on the floor.

He was "waiting for someone to tell us everything was going to be OK."

When people were told to leave, he ran out in his socks, running over glass on the floor.

His reaction is "just shock," he told the television station. "It doesn't feel real."

Susan Harden, an UNCC professor and Mecklenburg County Commissioner, was at home when she heard of the shooting. She went to a staging area, she said, to provide support.

Harden said she has taught inside the Kennedy building, where the shootings occurred.

"It breaks my heart. We're torn up about what's happened," Harden said. "Students should be able to learn in peace and in safety and professors ought to be able to do their jobs in safety."