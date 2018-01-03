TODAY'S PAPER
Ex-prosecutors named to fill LI, Manhattan U.S. attorney posts

Attorney General Jeff Sessions names U.S. attorney replacements for Preet Bharara and Robert Capers.

Richard P. Donoghue was appointed as U.S. Attorney

Richard P. Donoghue was appointed as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Wednesday. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com
Attorney General Jeff Sessions named ex-prosecutor Richard Donoghue to take over as the chief federal prosecutor for Brooklyn and Long Island, and named another former prosecutor, Geoffrey Berman, as the head of the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office.

Donoghue, now a vice president at CA Technologies in Islandia, and Berman, a partner at the Manhattan law firm Greenberg Traurig, were named to the prestigious posts on an interim basis, but the appointments appeared to position them for nominations to serve permanently.

The two men were among 17 interim appointments announced Wednesday by Sessions that came just as the 200-day tenure of acting U.S. attorneys named when President Donald Trump removed Obama administration holdovers was about to expire.

Donoghue, who served 11 years as a prosecutor in the Eastern District of New York, will replace acting U.S. Attorney Bridget Rohde, after Robert Capers was removed by Trump. Donoghue previously headed the office’s criminal division and prosecuted MS-13 gang cases on Long Island.

Berman will replace acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Joon Kim, who replaced Preet Bharara.

Bharara’s removal had sparked concerns that Trump might name a crony to the sensitive Manhattan post, but ex-colleagues of Berman described him as a professional steeped in the office’s traditions who would not compromise its integrity.

“He appreciates the heritage and integrity of the office,” said Lorin Reisner, a former criminal division chief under Bharara. “My sense is he will not allow that to be compromised. I think it’s an excellent appointment.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) released a statement saying Donoghue “has a wealth of prosecutorial experience in exactly the area he is being asked to oversee, including serving as the Eastern District’s Chief of the Criminal Division, where he was a leader in the fight against gangs like MS-13.”

“He is a career, no-nonsense prosecutor and an appropriate choice for this position, something I conveyed to the administration when they appropriately consulted me about his potential nomination,” Schumer said in the statement.

With Robert E. Kessler

John Riley covers courts in New York City for Newsday.

