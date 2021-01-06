What's happening:

Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Both chambers abruptly recessed as dozens of people breached security perimeters at the Capitol and lawmakers inside the House chamber were told to put on gas masks as tear gas was fired in the Rotunda.

See live photos here.

Latest updates

From Trump’s former White House Communications Director >>> pic.twitter.com/m0HSWgdep2 — Laura Figueroa Hernandez (@Laura_Figueroa) Jan 06, 2021

5:05 p.m.

The police chief of Washington, D.C., says pro-Trump protesters deployed "chemical irritants" on police in order to break into the U.S. Capitol.

Police Chief Robert Contee says officials have declared the scene a riot. One civilian was shot inside the Capitol on Wednesday. Thirteen arrests were made of people from out of the area.

Mayor Muriel Bowser says the behavior of the Trump supporters was "shameful, unpatriotic and above all is unlawful." She says, "There will be law and order and this behavior will not be tolerated."

Metropolitan police have been sent to the Capitol, and authorities were coming in from Maryland, Virginia and New Jersey to help out. The National Guard was also deployed, as were Homeland Security investigators and Secret Service.

Trump had encouraged his supporters to come to Washington to fight Congress’ formal approval of President-elect Joe Biden’s win. He held a rally earlier Wednesday and urged his supporters to march to the Capitol, telling them to "get rid of the weak Congress people" and saying, "get the weak ones get out; this is the time for strength."

Our way is plain: It is the way of democracy — of lawfulness, and of respect — respect for each other, and for our nation. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) Jan 06, 2021

NYS Senate leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins: “Donald Trump began his presidency talking about ‘American carnage,’ and now that is how he is ending his time in office...Trump has been a failure and the American people, our image, and our values have paid the price.” — Michael Gormley (@GormleyAlbany) Jan 06, 2021

4:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump, in a video message, is urging supporters to "go home" but is also keeping up false attacks about the presidential election.

The video was issued more than two hours after protesters began storming the Capitol on Wednesday as lawmakers convened for an extraordinary joint session to confirm the Electoral College results and President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Trump opened his video, saying, "I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home now."

He also went on to call the supporters "very special." He also said, "we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You’re very special."

Republican lawmakers and previous administration officials had begged Trump to give a statement to his supporters to quell the violence. The statement came as authorities struggled to take control of a chaotic situation at the Capitol that led to the evacuation of lawmakers.

I could not agree more with President-elect Biden’s statement to the nation.



Time to retake the Capitol, end the violence, & stop the madness.



Time to move forward in governing our nation.



Our differences are real but the love of our nation overwhelms our differences. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) Jan 06, 2021

I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment.



Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate.



We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) Jan 06, 2021

4:35 p.m.

At least one explosive device has been found near the U.S. Capitol amid a violent occupation of the building by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Law enforcement officials said the device was no longer a threat Wednesday afternoon.

Thousands of supporters of the president occupied the Capitol complex as lawmakers were beginning to tally the electoral votes that will formalize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Vice President Mike Pence has called on protesters to leave the Capitol immediately, going further than Trump, who merely called for his supporters to "remain peaceful."

In video message, Trump maintains election was 'stolen' by 'evil' people, but tells his supporters to go home peacefully. — Michael Gormley (@GormleyAlbany) Jan 06, 2021

Trump ally Rep. Lee Zeldin: "This should never be the scene at the US Capitol. This is not the America we all love.' — Michael Gormley (@GormleyAlbany) Jan 06, 2021

NY congressman tells @Newsday members received a text at around 4:10 p.m. from US Capitol Police reading: "All buildings within the Capitol Complex: Internal Security Threat: Move inside office/lock doors, seek cover and remain silent. USCP." — Yancey Roy (@YanceyRoy) Jan 06, 2021

4:10 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden has called the violent protests on the U.S. Capitol "an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people’s business."

Biden also demanded President Donald Trump immediately make a televised address calling on his supporters to cease the violence that he described as an "unprecedented assault" as pro-Trump protestors violently occupy U.S. Capitol.

Biden's condemnation came after violent protesters breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, forcing a delay in the constitutional process to affirm the president-elect’s victory in the November election.

Biden addressed the violent protests as authorities struggled to take control of a chaotic situation at the Capitol that led to the evacuation of lawmakers.

“I call on President Trump to go on television now and demand an end to this siege.” — John Asbury (@johnasbury) Jan 06, 2021

Just spoke to @RepKathleenRice's spokesman Stuart Malec, he said Rice has been escorted to a safe location, but for safety reasons can't disclose more. pic.twitter.com/IvypbG7OHl — Laura Figueroa Hernandez (@Laura_Figueroa) Jan 06, 2021

President-elect Biden addresses the nation: pic.twitter.com/BXM3SZK25R — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) Jan 06, 2021

Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress. The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) Jan 06, 2021

4:05 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence is calling on protesters to leave the Capitol immediately, going further than President Donald Trump who merely called for his supported to "remain peaceful."

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Pence said, "This attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Pence, long a loyal aide to the president, defied Trump earlier Wednesday, tell him he didn't have the power to discard electoral votes that will make Democrat Joe Biden the next president on Jan. 20. Trump had publicly called on Pence to overturn the will of the voters, but Pence's constitutional role in the process was only ceremonial.

Angry Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting the peaceful transfer of power. Trump later issued a restrained call for peace but did not ask his supporters to disperse.

4:05 p.m.

Supporters of President Donald Trump got into a angry shouting match with other passengers on a Washington-bound American Airlines plane after they projected a "Trump 2020" logo on the cabin ceiling and walls.

The Trump supporters said a passenger threatened to kill them, and there was yelling back and forth. A flight attendant intervened, telling one passenger in the aisle to sit down.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night after American's flight 1291 from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport landed at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C., and was taxiing to the gate.

The scene was posted on Twitter by Maranie Staab, a Portland, Oregon-based independent journalist who says on her website that she focuses on human rights and social-justice issues.

"Our team is reviewing this incident," said American Airlines spokesman Curtis Blessing. "We applaud our outstanding crewmembers for their professionalism in de-escalating a tense onboard situation and getting our customers to their destination safely."

American said law enforcement was not called, and that passengers deplaned and dispersed without further incident.

What I'm seeing happening in our nation's capital is an absolute disgrace and it was brought on by demagoguery and lies. It's unbelievable that this could be happening in our precious America. We must learn from this. — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) Jan 06, 2021

Suozzi says debate was going on in the chamber and after people breached the Capitol, debate was suspended.



Someone went to the speaker's chair and announced there were gas masks under seats and members should open them up and be prepared to use them — Mark Chiusano (@mjchiusano) Jan 06, 2021

First minister of Scotland. The view from the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/4IoLMCBKGf — Carl MacGowan (@CarlMacGowan) Jan 06, 2021

3:50 p.m.

The White House says National Guard troops along with other federal protective services are en route to the Capitol to help end an violent occupation by President Donald Trump’s supporters who are seeking to prevent the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted that "At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services."

She added, "We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful."

Republican lawmakers have publicly called for Trump to more vocally condemn the violence and to call to an end to the occupation, which halted a joint session of Congress where lawmakers were beginning to count electoral votes.

Trump lost the November election to Democrat Joe Biden. He has refused to concede and has worked over the last two months to convince his supporters that widespread voter fraud prevented his own victory.

For centuries, the peaceful transition of power has been a foundation of our Country. It doesn't matter who you voted for, violence like what we are seeing in DC today should never be accepted in a free society. This is not about politics. This is about safety, freedom & decency. — Laura Curran (@NassauExecutive) Jan 06, 2021

"Joe Biden will be the president of the United States of America," says @Tom_Suozzi in a conference call. "We need to get back to our chambers and certify that as soon as possible." — Mark Chiusano (@mjchiusano) Jan 06, 2021

It's a little late for that. Don't you think? pic.twitter.com/Yp8XuEvvuM — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) Jan 06, 2021

At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services.



We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful. — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) Jan 06, 2021

Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) Jan 06, 2021

3:30 p.m.

One person has been shot at the U.S. Capitol as dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building and violently clashed with police.

That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity amid a chaotic situation.

The exact circumstances surrounding the shooting were unclear. The person said the victim had been taken to a hospital. Their condition was not known.

The shooting came as dozens of Trump supporters breached security perimeters and entered the U.S. Capitol as Congress was meeting, expected to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win. Trump has riled up his supporters by falsely claiming widespread voter fraud to explain his loss.

3:15 p.m.

A Defense Department official says Washington, D.C., has requested an additional 200 National Guard members as supporters of President Donald Trump violently clash with law enforcement at the Capitol.

That request is currently under review at the Pentagon to determine how the Guard can respond to support law enforcement.

According to officials, the Guard members have a very specific mission that does not include putting military at the Capitol. Instead, the Guard must be used to backfill law enforcement outside the Capitol complex, freeing up more law enforcement to respond to the Capitol.

Officials said the request for more National Guard has not been rejected.

Trump had urged his supporters to come to Washington to protest Congress’ formal approval of President-elect Joe Biden’s win. Several Republican lawmakers backed his calls, despite there being no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing in the election.

2:50 p.m.

Members of Congress inside the House chamber were told by police to put on gas masks after tear gas was dispersed in the Capitol Rotunda amid skirmishes by supporters of President Donald Trump

Pro-Trump protestors breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, violently clashing with law enforcement as lawmakers were gathered inside to formalize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in November’s presidential election.

Law enforcement instructed lawmakers to retrieve masks from under their seats amid the clashes. The Capitol building was placed on lockdown, as Trump supporters marched through evacuated public spaces in the building.

After egging on protests, Trump tweeted to his supporters to "stay peaceful" as they violently clash with law enforcement and breached the Capitol building.