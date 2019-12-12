WASHINGTON — The Trump administration and China are close to finalizing a modest trade agreement that would suspend tariffs that are set to kick in Sunday, de-escalating their 17-month trade war.

"We're close to a deal,'' said Myron Brilliant, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's head of international affairs, who has been briefed by both sides.

Brilliant said the United States has agreed to suspend plans to impose tariffs on $160 billion in Chinese imports Sunday and to reduce existing tariffs — though the amount of the cut was not clear. In return, the Chinese would buy more U.S. farm products, increase Americans firms' access to the Chinese market and beef up protection for intellectual property rights.