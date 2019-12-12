TODAY'S PAPER
31° Good Evening
SEARCH
31° Good Evening
NewsNation

U.S. and China near deal that would suspend planned tariffs

File stacked containers wait to be loaded onto

File stacked containers wait to be loaded onto trucks at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, Calif., on July 22. Credit: AP / Ben Margot

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration and China are close to finalizing a modest trade agreement that would suspend tariffs that are set to kick in Sunday, de-escalating their 17-month trade war.

"We're close to a deal,'' said Myron Brilliant, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's head of international affairs, who has been briefed by both sides.

Brilliant said the United States has agreed to suspend plans to impose tariffs on $160 billion in Chinese imports Sunday and to reduce existing tariffs — though the amount of the cut was not clear. In return, the Chinese would buy more U.S. farm products, increase Americans firms' access to the Chinese market and beef up protection for intellectual property rights.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

A photo from the New York governor's office 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
From left House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Chairwoman of Democrats unveil articles of impeachment
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that the Pelosi OKs drafting of impeachment articles
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search