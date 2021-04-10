LI federal judge struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Florida

A Long Island-based federal judge was struck and killed Friday morning by a hit-and-run driver in Florida, her court confirmed Saturday.

Judge Sandra J. Feuerstein, assigned to the federal courthouse in Central Islip, was a pedestrian on Ocean Boulevard in Boca Raton when she was struck, according to Eugene Corcoran, the executive of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, which covers Long Island, Brooklyn and Queens.

Jessica Desir, a Boca Raton police spokeswoman, wrote in an email that Florida law precluded the disclosure of a crime victim's name in a case still under investigation. But she said there was a hit-and-run crash Friday at about 10 a.m. on Ocean Boulevard involving a woman and "male juvenile," and that the woman died from her injuries.

"The suspect vehicle was located a short time later and the investigation is ongoing," Desir wrote. She did not give further details.

Feuerstein had taken senior judge status, which allowed her to carry a reduced caseload if she chooses, and creates a vacancy on the court. That vacancy was filled in 2019 by Gary Brown, who was nominated by then-President Donald Trump.

At the time of her death, Feuerstein was one of five judges assigned to Central Islip, with the other 23 assigned to the Eastern District's courthouse in Brooklyn.

Most recently, Feuerstein was the judge in the case of Valerie Cincinelli, an NYPD officer accused of plotting to kill her estranged husband and her boyfriend's teenage daughter. She has handled hundreds of cases — including one involving an animal-rights group's lawsuit challenging the Fire Island National Seashore's plan to use hunters to curb the barrier island's population of white-tailed deer; another involving an alleged Gambino crime family associate; and another about the dumping of tons of hazardous waste material into an Islip park.

"Judge Feuerstein was a treasured member of our Eastern District Bench. Her eccentric style and warm personality lit up the courtroom. She will be missed by her colleagues and litigants alike," Corcoran wrote in a news release.

She was born in 1946 and nominated to the bench in 2003 by President George W. Bush, after five years as a New York City public school teacher, Nassau County district court judge and justice of the state trial and appellate courts for 16 years, according to the news release. She was a 1979 graduate of the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law of Yeshiva University. She was in the first graduating class, the release said.

Upon becoming a state trial court judge, Feuerstein was sworn in by her mother, Annette Elstein, an immigration court judge in New York. Corcoran's release said the two are believed to be America's first mother-daughter judges.

With Robert E. Kessler

Check back for updates on this developing story.