TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 32° Good Afternoon
Overcast 32° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

U.S. paid record $306 billion for weather disasters last year

Highways around downtown Houston are empty as floodwaters

Highways around downtown Houston are empty as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey overflow, Aug. 29, 2017. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

WASHINGTON - With three strong hurricanes, wildfires, hail, flooding, tornadoes and drought, the United States tallied a record high bill last year for weather disasters: $306 billion.

The U.S. had 16 disasters last year with damage exceeding a billion dollars, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Monday. That ties 2011 for the number of billion-dollar disasters, but the total cost blew past the previous record of $215 billion in 2005.

Costs are adjusted for inflation and NOAA keeps track of billion-dollar weather disasters going back to 1980.

Three of the five most expensive hurricanes in U.S. history hit last year.

Hurricane Harvey cost $125 billion, second only to 2005's Katrina, while Maria cost $90 billion, ranking third, NOAA said. Irma was $50 billion, for the fifth most expensive hurricane. Western wildfires fanned by heat racked up $18 billion in damage, triple the previous U.S. wildfire record, according to NOAA.

"While we have to be careful about knee-jerk cause-effect discussions, the National Academy of Science and recent peer-reviewed literature continue to show that some of today's extremes have climate change fingerprints on them," said University of Georgia meteorology professor Marshall Shepherd, a past president of the American Meteorological Society.

NOAA announced its figures at the society's annual conference in Austin, Texas.

The weather agency also said that 2017 was the third hottest year in U.S. records for the Lower 48 states with an annual temperature of 54.6 degrees (12.6 degrees Celsius) — 2.6 degrees warmer than the 20th century average . Only 2012 and 2016 were warmer. The five warmest years for the Lower 48 states have all happened since 2006.

This was the third straight year that all 50 states had above average temperatures for the year.

Five states — Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and New Mexico — had their warmest year ever.

Ways to help Maria, Irma, Harvey victims

Temperature records go back to 1895.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

News Photos and Videos

People run from the Route 91 Harvest country Top news photos around the U.S. and globe in 2017
There may be delays Monday morning at Kennedy Possible JFK airport delays after water pipe break from cold
This combination of photos shows, top row from Poll: 2017's top news story is sexual misconduct allegations
FILE - In this April 28, 2017 file What happened to notable men accused of sexual misconduct
A lone Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire $559M Powerball ticket sold in New Hampshire
A small boat rescues a crew member from Photos: Attack on Pearl Harbor, 76 years ago