TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
81° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

USA Today HQ evacuated as police search for man with weapon

Signage outside the Gannett Co. headquarters in McLean,

Signage outside the Gannett Co. headquarters in McLean, Va., on Monday. Photo Credit: EPA / Shawn Thew

By The Associated Press
Print

McLEAN, Va. — The headquarters of USA Today has been evacuated as police respond to reports of a man with a weapon in the building.

The newspaper reported that alarms sounded and police squad cars converged on the scene Wednesday as employees waited outside. Law enforcement officers with rifles and body armor patrolled the area and a helicopter hovered overhead.

Fairfax County police in a tweet urged people to avoid the area, but provided no other immediate details.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

Democratic presidential hopefuls participate in the second Democratic 5 memorable moments from the Democratic debate, night 2
Ohio's Republican governor urged the GOP-led state Legislature GOP Ohio gov urges gun background checks
The 10 candidates onstage Wednesday night at the 10 quotes that stood out during the Democratic debate, night 1
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is renewing his Schumer renews his push to restore property tax deductions
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search