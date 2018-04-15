TODAY'S PAPER
Authorities said three people were killed in the bombings at the finish line of the 2013 Boston Marathon. The victims were identified as Krystle Campbell, 29, of Medford, Massachusetts; Martin Richard, 8, a resident of Boston's Dorchester neighborhood; and Lu Lingzi, a Boston University graduate student originally from Shenyang, China. Days later, MIT Police Officer Sean Collier was fatally shot in an encounter with the bombings suspects, and MBTA Police Officer Richard Donohue Jr. was severely wounded in an early morning shootout with them — though a district attorney later found it "highly likely" that Donohue was hit by friendly fire, The Associated Press reported.

