Video shows coach disarming, embracing Oregon student

By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have released a video that shows part of a former Oregon football star's successful effort to disarm a student who brought a shotgun to a Portland high school.

The video released Friday by the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office shows Keanon Lowe and the student emerge from a classroom and into a hallway at Parkrose High School with Lowe in possession of the shotgun.

Lowe recalled lunging at the armed student on May 17 as other students ran screaming out a back door.

The video shows Lowe hand the gun to a teacher and then wrap the student in a hug. Lowe works as a coach and security guard at the school.

The suspect, 19-year-old Angel Granados-Diaz, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in a public building.

