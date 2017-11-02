This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 60° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 60° Good Morning
NewsNation

3 dead after man opens fire in Colorado Walmart, cops say

The shooting appears random and there are no indications that it was an act of terror, an official said.

Walmart employees gather together outside a store where

Walmart employees gather together outside a store where a shooting occurred, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Thornton, Colo. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

THORNTON, Colo. - A man nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire with a handgun, killing two men and a woman before fleeing in a car on Wednesday night, according to Colorado authorities.

The shooting appears random and there are no indications that it was an act of terror, said Thornton police spokesman Victor Avila.

"This is a very heinous act," Avila said. "We don't know exactly what the motive of the person was, but it was certainly a terrible act."

Two men died inside the Walmart, which is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Denver in a busy shopping center. The woman died later at a hospital.

Authorities did not immediately release any other information about the victims.

Aaron Stephens, 44, was in the self-checkout line when he heard a single shot followed by two more bursts of gunfire before people started running for the exits.

"The employees started screaming. Customers were screaming. They were running like crazy, and I ran out too because I didn't want to get killed," he said.

Guadalupe Perez was inside the store with her young son when she heard what she thought was a balloon popping. A Walmart employee told her someone was shooting, and then Perez saw people running away yelling, "Let's go. Let's go. Leave the groceries."

"You see all these things in the news and you go through it, it's scary," she said. "But thank God we're OK and nothing happened to us."

Investigators, including special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, were reviewing security video and interviewing witnesses to identify the suspect. Avila said police don't yet know how many rounds were fired.

Ragan Dickens, a Walmart spokesman, said the company is working with investigators and declined further comment.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

News Photos and Videos

Dusk light fades behind the warmly illuminated royal See stunning images from around the world
Investigators are trying to determine what led a New York bike path attack suspect investigated
Corporate Tax Rank: 26 Individual Income Tax Rank: Which states have the best and worst tax climates?
Destruction caused by Hurricane Maria close to Roberto Damage from Hurricane Maria to Puerto Rico, St. Martin
The Senate's top Democrat is hitting back after Schumer responds to Trump's tweets on NYC attack
A billion-dollar spacecraft burns up; NASA says goodbye