Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an open letter to President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump on Sunday, criticizing the administration's record on women’s issues.

Hochul’s letter, in which she accuses the Trump administration of leading “an all-out assault on women and on reproductive rights,” comes a day before Ivanka Trump is slated to visit Central New York, according to media reports.

Ivanka Trump, 36, is scheduled to visit Syracuse’s Pathways in Technology Early College High School where she will lead a discussion with teachers, administrators and recent graduates, according to the website Syracuse.com. White House officials told the outlet she will also speak about the GOP tax bill during a visit the Suite-Kote Corporation, an asphalt company, in Preble.

“Welcome back to New York, the birthplace of the women's rights movement,” Hochul wrote in her letter. “As your administration leads an all-out assault on women and on reproductive rights, I hope you use this visit to remember our shared values and what we stand for here in New York.

Hochul,a Democrat and second in command to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who has also frequently taken aim at the Trump administration, used the letter to outline her objections to President Trump’s previously stated intent to appoint a conservative Supreme Court justice willing to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortions in the United States. Trump, a Republican, is slated to announce his nominee to the nation's highest bench on Monday night.

The White House Press Office did not respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.