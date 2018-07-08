Ivanka Trump criticized by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul ahead of Syracuse visit
Hochul cited the Trump administration's record on women's issues, saying it led an "all-out assault on women and on reproductive rights."
Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an open letter to President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump on Sunday, criticizing the administration's record on women’s issues.
Hochul’s letter, in which she accuses the Trump administration of leading “an all-out assault on women and on reproductive rights,” comes a day before Ivanka Trump is slated to visit Central New York, according to media reports.
Ivanka Trump, 36, is scheduled to visit Syracuse’s Pathways in Technology Early College High School where she will lead a discussion with teachers, administrators and recent graduates, according to the website Syracuse.com. White House officials told the outlet she will also speak about the GOP tax bill during a visit the Suite-Kote Corporation, an asphalt company, in Preble.
“Welcome back to New York, the birthplace of the women's rights movement,” Hochul wrote in her letter. “As your administration leads an all-out assault on women and on reproductive rights, I hope you use this visit to remember our shared values and what we stand for here in New York.
Hochul,a Democrat and second in command to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who has also frequently taken aim at the Trump administration, used the letter to outline her objections to President Trump’s previously stated intent to appoint a conservative Supreme Court justice willing to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortions in the United States. Trump, a Republican, is slated to announce his nominee to the nation's highest bench on Monday night.
The White House Press Office did not respond to an e-mail seeking comment.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul's Letter to Ivanka Trump:
Dear Ms. Trump,
Welcome back to New York, the birthplace of the women's rights movement. As your administration leads an all-out assault on women and on reproductive rights, I hope you use this visit to remember our shared values and what we stand for here in New York.
Under President Trump, the federal government is attempting to turn back the clock on decades of progress. Your Administration has attacked Planned Parenthood and taken action to deny women contraceptive coverage and health services, reshaped Title X, the federal program for affordable birth control, to focus on abstinence education, and imposed an outrageous gag rule to prevent health care providers across the country from referring their patients for safe, legal abortion.
Now, your administration is poised to appoint an extreme conservative Supreme Court Justice who will put Roe v. Wade and advancements in reproductive health care in jeopardy.
In New York, Governor Cuomo and I believe that all people should have control over their own health and bodies; we believe that a woman who does not control her own body is not truly equal to a man; and we believe that after generations of advancements in women's equality and advancements in women's status, we do not want to go back.
While Washington wages war on women, in New York we are taking action to strengthen women's rights. This year, Governor Cuomo passed a bold Women's Opportunity Agenda to build on the progress we made enacting the most comprehensive paid family leave program in the nation. As part of this agenda, we removed guns from domestic abusers and passed the most comprehensive anti-sexual harassment protections in the nation.
And when your administration tried to destroy the Affordable Care Act, we acted immediately with regulatory action to ensure that contraceptive drugs and devices are covered by commercial health insurance policies without co-pays, coinsurance or deductibles.
While you are in Upstate New York, I urge you to visit Seneca Falls. It was here 170 years ago that women and men gathered at the Seneca Falls Convention to launch the modern women's rights movement.
Today, New York is upholding the legacy of Seneca Falls and fighting to protect and strengthen the rights of all New Yorkers. From one New Yorker to another, I hope you will join us in this fight.
Sincerely,
Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.