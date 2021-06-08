TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsNation

Some websites disrupted by outage at cloud company Fastly

People entering CNN Center, the headquarters for CNN,

People entering CNN Center, the headquarters for CNN, in Atlanta in this 2001 file photo. Credit: AP/Ric Feld

By The Associated Press
Print

Numerous websites were unavailable Tuesday after an apparent widespread outage at the cloud service company Fastly.

Dozens of high-traffic websites including the New York Times, CNN, Twitch and the U.K. government's home page, could not be reached.

San Francisco-based Fastly acknowledged a problem just before 6 a.m. ET. It said in repeated updates on its website that it was "continuing to investigate the issue."

Visitors trying to access CNN.com got a message that said: "Fastly error: unknown domain: cnn.com."

Down Detector, which tracks internet outages, said: "Reports indicate there may be a widespread outage at Fastly, which may be impacting your service."

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris
Biden after Floyd verdict: 'We can't stop here'
In his first prime-time address, President Joe Biden'
Watch President Biden's address
President Joe Biden speaks during his inauguration.
What will Biden's agenda mean for the LI economy?
Newsday asked girls what they think President Joe
This is what 24 LI girls want to see from Biden and Harris
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Thomas
Newly introduced legislation to repeal SALT cap
Long Islanders and some of the politicians that
LIers react to the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Didn’t find what you were looking for?