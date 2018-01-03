TODAY'S PAPER
What should be in your emergency survival kit

By Newsday.com staff
When it comes to preparing for the safety of your family, friends and loved ones, you can't be too careful. Use these recommendations to put together an emergency survival kit for yourself and your family.

Water

The Red Cross recommends that an emergency preparedness kit contain one gallon of water per person per day, with a three-day supply if you plan to evacuate your location and a two-week supply if you intend to stay home.

Non-perishable food

An emergency kit should also have non-perishable, easy-to-make food. You'll want a three-day supply in the event of an evacuation and a two-week supply if you plan to stay home, according to the Red Cross.

Extra set of clothes

The Red Cross recommends packing at least an extra set of clothes, a hat, and sturdy shoes in your emergency kit.

Non-electric can opener

You should have a non-electric can opener to go along with your canned food supply, according to the Nassau County executive's office.

Flashlight

Keep a flashlight in your emergency kit in case the power goes out.

Cell phone charger

Keeping your phones and devices charged for emergency broadcasts and communications is essential. Having an extra charger and a portable power source like this external battery from Jackery can help.

First aid kit

Have first aid kits for both humans and pets handy in case someone gets hurt during an emergency situation.

Radio

Make sure to have a battery-powered or hand-crank radio in your emergency kit. The Red Cross recommends a NOAA weather radio, if possible.

Batteries

Place extra batteries in your kit, but make sure they're the right size to work with the battery-powered devices you'll need.

Fire extinguisher

Keep a fire extinguisher handy in case of emergency, the Nassau County executive's office says.

Emergency heating equipment

Include emergency heating equipment, such as a space heater, in your kit to stay warm, the Nassau County executive's office says.

Medication

The Red Cross suggests that those who take medications have a seven-day supply available in their kit.

Cash

Keep extra cash on hand in case you can't use credit or debit cards.

Blankets

The Red Cross also recommends keeping blankets in your emergency kit.

Baby supplies

If you have young children, have extra supplies for them, including bottles, formula, baby food, diapers and clothes.

Pet provisions

If you have a pet, don't forget to pack provisions for it in your emergency kit. The Red Cross recommends having a collar, leash, ID, food, carrier, a bowl and water on hand.

