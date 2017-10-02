WHAT WE KNOW:
- A gunman who authorities have identified as Stephen Craig Paddock opened fire on concertgoers with an automatic weapon from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel tower on the Las Vegas Strip, killing at least 50 people.
- At least 406 people were taken to local hospitals, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
- SWAT teams using explosives stormed the gunman’s hotel room and found he had killed himself, authorities said. He had as many as 10 guns with him, including rifles, they said. He had first checked into the hotel on Sept. 28.
- Paddock, who lived in a retirement community in Mesquite, Nevada, was not known to the federal authorities but was known to local law enforcement, NBC News reported.
- Eric Paddock, brother of the gunman, says he’s “completely dumbfounded” by the shooting. In a brief interview with the Orlando Sentinel, he says he can’t understand what happened. He also said he’s made a statement to police. “We have no idea. We’re horrified. We’re bewildered and our condolences go out to the victims,” he told Reuters, his voice trembling. “We have no idea in the world.”
- The assault, at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
- As many as 22,000 people were at the concert. The shooting sparked panic; thousands fled, in some cases trampling one another as law enforcement officers scrambled to locate the gunman.
- Las Vegas police were looking for Marilou Danley, 62. They found her out of the country and have since determined she is no longer considered a “person of interest” in the shooting, police said.
- Mesquite Police Chief Troy Tanner says police surrounded and entered the single-family home where Paddock lived with Danley early Monday morning. The one-story, three-bedroom home is in the Sun City Mesquite retirement community, about 80 miles north of Las Vegas.
- White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Donald Trump was “briefed on the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas.” Trump tweeted his condolences to all affected by the shooting.
- The U.S. Homeland Security Department says there is no “specific credible threat” involving other public venues in the United States.
- Country music star Jason Aldean was in the middle of a song when the shooting started. He later posted on Instagram that he and his crew were safe. He called the shooting “beyond horrific.”
- Pope Francis called the Las Vegas shooting a “senseless tragedy” and assured victims they are in his prayers.
WHAT WE DON’T KNOW:
- The gunman’s motive.
- Whether the Islamic State group’s claim that the gunman was a “soldier” who had converted to Islam has any validity. The group provided no evidence, and federal authorities were still investigating.
- If anyone helped the gunman carry out his attack beforehand.
- How the gunman got the weapons into the hotel.
- Whether the weapons were legal.
- Names and hometowns of the victims. Also, how many of the wounded have life-threatening injuries.
- Details of the gunman’s background.
