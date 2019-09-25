TODAY'S PAPER
Whistleblower complaint will be available to lawmakers, staff, sources say

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) talks

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) talks to reporters about the release by the White House of a transcript of a call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. Photo Credit: AP / J. Scott Applewhite

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — A whistleblower complaint that has triggered a renewed impeachment effort in the House will be available to some members and staff of congressional intelligence committees Wednesday, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The House and Senate intelligence committees have been working to pry loose the complaint, which was withheld from Congress and started a firestorm over President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine. Lawmakers were hoping to review the complaint before hearings on Thursday with acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire, and they have been negotiating with his agency to see it. The people were granted anonymity to discuss confidential deliberations.

The complaint is in part related to a July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

By The Associated Press

