White House adviser: Trudeau remarks after G-7 were ‘betrayal’

Comments by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after the G-7 meeting led President Trump to withdraw support for the group’s agreement with allies.

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a meeting at the G-7 summit on Friday in Charlevoix, Canada. Photo Credit: AP

By Scott Eidler scott.eidler@newsday.com @ScottyEidz
Top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of committing a “betrayal,” for his remarks at a news conference that led President Donald Trump to withdraw support of a G-7 agreement with allies.

After the G-7 summit in Quebec Saturday, Trump tweeted aboard Air Force One that the United States would not sign the joint statement. Trump, who was headed to Singapore for a summit with North Korean leaders, criticized Trudeau for making “false statements” at a news conference held after Trump had left Canada. Trump tweeted that Trudeau was “very dishonest & weak.”

Trudeau said at the news conference that while the G-7 meeting was “very successful,” Canada could impose retaliatory tariffs on the United States. “As Canadians, we’re polite, we’re reasonable, but also we will not be pushed around,” he said.

Kudlow, the White House National Economic Council director, appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union,” described Trudeau’s remarks as a “sophomoric play.”

“He really kind of stabbed us in the back,” Kudlow said. “You don’t walk away and start firing bullets.

“It’s a betrayal,” he added. “Essentially double-crossing.”

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) on Twitter Saturday sought to counter the comments about Trudeau.

“To our allies: bipartisan majorities of Americans remain pro-free trade, pro-globalization & supportive of alliances based on 70 years of shared values,” McCain wrote. “Americans stand with you, even if our president doesn’t.”

But Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” “I’m not so sure John’s right about where America is on trade.” He added, “I’m not so sure a majority of Americans believe that globalization and free trade is in our interests. I believe that. John McCain believes it ... there’s a movement all over the world to look inward, not outward, and I think it’s a mistake. But I’m not so sure most Americans agree with John McCain and Lindsey Graham.”

Trump on Sunday arrived in Singapore, where he and Kim are to meet Tuesday to discuss that nation’s nuclear arsenal.

