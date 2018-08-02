Pump and circumstance

The Trump administration’s new move to weaken future auto fuel-efficiency standards instantly exposed political rifts that go beyond the matter of pollution. It is also driving disagreements among car manufacturers, oil companies, states and even some top executive-branch officials.

Revisions are still being worked on, but the goal is to freeze mile-per-gallon requirements for cars and light trucks after the 2020 model year. This voids a 2012 requirement that automakers produce more electric vehicles and reach a 54-mpg standard by 2025.

Automakers seek less stringent rules but also expressed support for steadily improved fuel economy and have warned against differing federal and state standards that could result.

And while the Environmental Protection Agency's acting chief privately criticized the plan, top Transportation Department officials promote it. Democrats say the change mainly benefits oil companies.

Bipartisan eco-chamber

The Trump plan seeks to end California's long-held legal power to set its own emissions regulations. So far, the Golden State isn't playing, on either side of the two-party divide.

Former Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger blasted it as a "stupid, fake-conservative policy announcement." No love lost there, since he has also called Trump a "wet noodle."

Current Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown said: "Under his reckless scheme, motorists will pay more at the pump, get worse gas mileage and breathe dirtier air. California will fight this stupidity in every conceivable way possible.”

Critics lampooned the administration's complicated claim that its plan would promote road safety.

Et tu, Ivanka?

Presidential daughter-adviser Ivanka Trump told Axios that the separation of undocumented children from their parents at the southern border marked a "low point" for her. "I am very vehemently against family separation," she said. "These are not easy issues, these are incredibly difficult issues, and like the rest of the country, I experience them in a very emotional way."

And even with a number of other Trump supporters now parroting the president's description of the news media as an "enemy of the people," she said she does not share that view. White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders declined to walk the statement back.

'Nice' NK talk, for what it's worth

Contents of a letter to Trump from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un received Wednesday have yet to be disclosed.

“The ongoing correspondence between the two leaders is aimed at following up on their meeting in Singapore and advancing the commitments made in the US-DPRK joint statement,” Sanders said.

Trump called the letter "nice." North Korea has returned 55 boxes believed to contain remains of Americans killed in the war, but only one included military ID, according to officials.

What else is happening: