TODAY'S PAPER
86° Good Evening
SEARCH
86° Good Evening
NewsNation

House votes to hold Ross, Barr in contempt

President Donald Trump, joined by Commerce Secretary Wilbur

President Donald Trump, joined by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, left, and Attorney General William Barr, speaks during an event about the census in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., July 11. Photo Credit: AP/Carolyn Kaster

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — The Democratic-controlled House has voted to hold two top Trump administration officials in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with subpoenas related to a decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

The House voted, 230-198, on Wednesday to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in criminal contempt. The vote is largely symbolic because the Justice Department is unlikely to prosecute them.

The action marks an escalation of Democratic efforts to use their House majority to aggressively investigate the inner workings of the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump last week abandoned his bid to inject a citizenship question into the census, after the Supreme Court said the administration's justification for the question "seems to have been contrived." Trump directed agencies to try to compile the information using existing databases.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

Democratic presidential hopefuls participate in the second Democratic 5 memorable moments from the Democratic debate, night 2
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is renewing his Schumer renews his push to restore property tax deductions
The 10 candidates onstage Wednesday night at the 10 quotes that stood out during the Democratic debate, night 1
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
New York lawmakers, first responders and 9/11 victim advocates Pass 9/11 victims compensation bill, advocates urge
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search