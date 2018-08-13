TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Evening
76° Good Evening
NewsNation

William Galt, founder of Good Earth restaurant chain, dies at 89

William A.

William A. "Bill" Galt, shown in 2011, was a health food pioneer who sought to change the restaurant eating habits of Americans. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

RENO, Nev. — William A. “Bill” Galt, the founder of The Good Earth restaurant chain who was considered a health food pioneer, has died. He was 89.

Galt died Aug. 2 in Reno, Nevada, from complications after repeated surgeries to repair a broken left hip and pelvis suffered in a fall, according to family and friends.

Galt launched The Good Earth in 1975 and started at a 22-seat restaurant in Reno.

Seeking to change the restaurant eating habits of Americans, Galt researched and experimented with whole grains, mostly vegetarian dishes, hormone-free meats, natural sugars and spices from around the world — eliminating monosodium glutamate, which was pervasive at the time.

The chain grew to 53 restaurants serving about 10 million meals per year. It was acquired by General Mills in 1980.

Galt later launched The Good Health Centers to promote healthy lifestyles and made his home in Mexico the last two decades.

The Good Earth Tea that Galt developed in his home kitchen still is available in markets nationwide.

Galt is survived by his wife of the past 30 years, four children from his first marriage and two grandchildren.

Contributions in his memory can be sent to the nonprofit William Galt Organic Farmers Scholarship Fund in care of the Reno law offices of Diaz and Galt, friends of Galt said.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

A cargo ship floats past the famous Kalyazin Submerged monastery, crowd of crocs, more stunning images
It was not a fairy tale, but a Women stranded on giant rainbow unicorn rescued
A 747 Global Airtanker makes a drop in Natural disaster, extreme weather photos around globe
The president called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions Trump tweets: End Mueller probe, collusion not a crime, more
The EPA is being urged to regulate a EPA urged to clean up water contamination
Blooms of phytoplankton forming patterns of blue and Get a bigger view: Stunning images from space