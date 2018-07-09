TODAY'S PAPER
Helicopter pilot, 91-year-old resident killed in Virginia crash, officials say

Police say 91-year-old Jean Lonchak Danylko was killed. She lived in one of the units beneath the crash.

Authorities said at least one person was killed in a helicopter crash in a residential area in Williamsburg, Virginia, on Sunday. The crash started a fire in a townhouse complex. (Credit: UGC / WRIC)

By The Associated Press
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The National Transportation Safety Board says they've recovered the body of the pilot of a small helicopter that crashed into a Virginia condominium, raising the death toll from the crash to two.

NTSB Air Safety Investigator Doug Brazy said Monday at a news conference that the pilot's body has been found, but they are still working to identify the person who was flying the Robinson R44, registered to an Alexandria, Virginia address.

Brazy says the pilot was the only person on board Sunday afternoon, and the helicopter took off from Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport about a mile away. Investigators are still trying to find out the flight's purpose and destination.

Virginia State Police say 91-year-old Jean Lonchak Danylko was killed. She lived in one of the units beneath the crash.

By The Associated Press

