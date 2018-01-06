TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds Good Morning
Few Clouds Good Morning
NewsNation

1 winning ticket sold in $450 million Mega Millions drawing

In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega

In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. Photo Credit: AP / Gerry Broome

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

DES MOINES, Iowa - One Mega Millions ticket matched all six numbers and will claim a $450 million grand prize.

The winning numbers drawn Friday night to claim the nation's 10th largest jackpot were 28-30-39-59-70-10.

It was not immediately known where the winning ticket was sold.

Tips from past lottery winners, experts: Don't talk about it

Lottery officials also increased the jackpot of Powerball, the other national lottery game, to $570 million. That drawing is Saturday night.

The jackpots refer to the annuity options for both games, in which payments are made over 29 years. Most winners opt for cash options, which would be $281 million for Mega Millions and $358.5 million for Powerball.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million. Powerball odds are one in 292.2 million.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

News Photos and Videos

People run from the Route 91 Harvest country Top news photos around the U.S. and globe in 2017
Controversial book on Trump released
This combination of photos shows, top row from Poll: 2017's top news story is sexual misconduct allegations
FILE - In this April 28, 2017 file What happened to notable men accused of sexual misconduct
The White House says the upcoming book that WH: Unflattering book 'disgraceful and laughable'
A small boat rescues a crew member from Photos: Attack on Pearl Harbor, 76 years ago