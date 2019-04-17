TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Morning
SEARCH
47° Good Morning
NewsNation

FBI looks for woman 'infatuated' with Columbine shooting

Authorities said they are looking pais, suspected of making threats on Columbine High School, just days before the 20th anniversary of a mass shooting that killed 13 people.

This combination of undated photos released by the

This combination of undated photos released by the Jefferson County, Colo., Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 shows Sol Pais.  Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

LITTLETON, Colo. — Authorities said Tuesday that they are looking for a young woman who is "infatuated" with the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School and made threats just days before the 20th anniversary of the attack that killed 13 people.

The undisclosed threats led Columbine and several other high schools outside Denver to lock their doors for nearly three hours. All students were safe, school officials said.

Sol Pais, 18, flew to Denver from Miami and bought a pump-action shotgun and ammunition, said Dean Phillips, special agent in charge of the FBI in Denver. Pais was last seen in the foothills west of Denver, was considered armed and extremely dangerous and should not be approached.

The FBI's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force issued a notice Tuesday describing Pais as "infatuated with (the) Columbine school shooting." The alert also said police who come into contact with her should detain her and evaluate her mental health.

Phillips said the threats she made were general, not specific to any school.

"She has made some concerning comments in the past ... and because of that we were concerned," he said.

The Denver Post reported that a call to a phone number listed for Pais' parents in Surfside, Florida, was interrupted by a man who identified himself as an FBI agent and said he was interviewing them.

The Associated Press left messages at two numbers listed for Pais' relatives in Florida, while another number was disconnected.

The doors were locked at Columbine and more than 20 other schools in the Denver area as the sheriff's office said it was investigating threats against schools related to an FBI investigation.

Columbine students continued attending classes in the afternoon and left school on time, but after-school activities were canceled on the campus in Littleton, Colorado.

Teenage gunmen attacked Columbine on April 20, 1999, killing 12 classmates and a teacher.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

Flames and smoke are seen as the interior Photos: Notre Dame Cathedral fire, aftermath
Firefighters are battling a huge blaze atop the Massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
Sen. Kamala Harris of California, President Donald Trump The 20 Democrats, Republicans running for president in 2020
An Iceland supporter smiles prior to the Euro Which country has the happiest people?
The Justice Department declared Sunday that special counsel DOJ: Trump campaign did not coordinate with Russia
A close up of a great horned owl See stunning images from around the world