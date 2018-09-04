Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
92° Good Afternoon
92° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

Report: News anchor, meteorologist fight in bar

By The Associated Press
Print

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A police report says a West Virginia TV anchor who was injured in a fight with a station meteorologist told authorities the fight was over her husband.

The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reported Tuesday the Charleston police report says WSAZ-TV on-air forecaster Chelsea Ambriz and station anchor Erica Bivens were at a bar last week when the fight started.

The report says Bivens told police Ambriz was flirting with her husband, and a confrontation between the two women ended in a fight.

Ambriz is accused of shoving Bivens, causing the anchor to suffer a fractured skull and ruptured ear drum. The 26-year-old is charged with misdemeanor battery.

It's unclear if Ambriz has a lawyer to contact for comment. The station declined to comment due to an ongoing investigation into the fight.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

The Supreme Court building. How Senate voted on Supreme Court nominees
Democrats called for a delay in the confirmation Democrats call for delay in Kavanaugh hearings
Cindy McCain, wife of, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., Photos: John McCain memorial services, remembrances
John McCain with his wife Cindy by his Sen. John McCain through the years
A Myanmar court sentenced two Reuters journalists to Myanmar court sentences two Reuters journalists
People look over the Wainaku Street bridge as Hurricane Lane latest photos