Klobuchar, Yang promise upsets in early nominating contests

Trailing in the polls and hoping for surprise upsets, two Democratic presidential candidates vowed in Sunday morning interviews to pull off upsets in the early nominating contests, forecasting a long fight for the nomination.

"We're going to surprise a lot of people on caucus night on Feb. 3," said entrepreneur Andrew Yang, in an interview with "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace. "The polls underestimate our support."

Pointing to March 3, when a bulk of delegate-heavy states hold their primaries, Yang said: "We're going to be competing all the way through Super Tuesday and into the spring."

A Washington Post-ABC News Poll released Sunday shows that former Vice President Joseph Biden is favored by 32 percent of Democrats or Democratic-leaning voters. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders trails, with 23 percent of support, followed by Elizabeth Warren, with 12 percent. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who had 8 percent, and candidate Andrew Yang has 7 percent. Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg had 5 percent, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar had 3 percent.

Klobuchar vowed in an interview Sunday on ABC's "This Week" to continue campaigning, even if she performs weakly in Iowa. She told "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos: "I'm going to New Hampshire."

Klobuchar was endorsed Sunday by The New Hampshire Union Leader. The New Hampshire primary is scheduled for Feb. 11.

Klobuchar in the interview pitched herself as a moderate with a track record of winning votes in the middle of the country.

She said she "brings the receipts to this race of actually winning in very red and very purple suburban districts" and has done so bringing "a fired-up Democratic base, as well as independents and moderate Republicans."

"I know I don't have the highest name ID compared to all these other people I'm running against, or the billions of dollars that two of my opponents have," Klobuchar said. "And a lot of people have gotten out of this race, but I'm still standing. And it's because of what I bring with me. The debates have been good for me. There will be another debate in New Hampshire. I'll be on that stage. And I'm only one of two candidates left from the middle of the country, the very, very part of the country that we need to win."

Also Sunday, Yang discussed his wife's revelation on CNN earlier this month that she was sexually assaulted by a doctor while she was pregnant with their first child.

On Fox, Andrew Yang expressed regret that he had been traveling for work when she was assaulted.

“I felt like I had failed her, I felt like if I had been there, then this would not have happened to her," Yang said.