See photos of Donald Trump, the 45th president, from the 1950s to 2011, with a focus on his early years.

Thursday is Trump's 72nd birthday. He was born on June 14, 1946.

Donald Trump and his then-wife, Ivana, pose outside the Federal Courthouse after she was sworn in as a United States citizen in May 1988.

Mini mogul: Donald Trump had an almost identical hair color and facial features as grandson Joseph.

Family matters: Joseph shares many of the same physical characteristics of his grandfather, Donald Trump, pictured.

Donald Trump's confirmation picture at First Presbyterian Church in Jamaica, Queens, in June 1959, posted on Dec. 11, 2014, on his Facebook page.

Family ties: Donald Trump, left, with his brother, Fred Jr, brother Robert, sister, Maryanne, and sister Elizabeth.

An Instagram photo of Donald Trump with his parents, Fred C. and Mary Anne Trump, at the New York Military Academy, shared on Facebook on Aug. 15, 2013. The posting states "#TBT myself with mother and father at New York Military Academy. See, I can be very military. High rank!"

Donald John Trump, pictured in his 1964 New York Military Academy yearbook.

Donald Trump, front row, fourth from the left, in the varsity baseball team photo in the 1964 New York Military Academy yearbook.

Donald Trump, on the "popularity poll" page of the 1964 New York Military Academy yearbook. The caption below his photo reads "Ladies' man: Trump."

Donald Trump, front row, fourth from the left, in the varsity soccer team photo in the 1964 New York Military Academy yearbook.

Donald Trump, second from left, in the 1964 New York Military Academy yearbook. He was named captain his senior year but was later transferred to a different post.

Donald John Trump, pictured in his 1964 New York Military Academy yearbook.

An image of Donald J. Trump with his father, Fred, from Donald Trump's Instagram page, which says Trump graduated from the Wharton School of Finance at the University of Pennsylvania in 1964.

A Facebook posting on Donald Trump's page: "#TBT With my family growing up- I'm on the left." His family has traditionally chosen classic ensembles when posing for family portraits.

The Trump siblings from left, Robert, Elizabeth, Freddy, Donald and Maryanne in an undated photo. Freddy Trump, who died in 1981, was eight years older than Donald.

A Facebook posting on June 12, 2014: "#TBT With my father, Fred Trump, in Brooklyn,1975. A great Father's Day gift a stay at my 5 star hotel @TrumpNewYork along with items from my signature collection."

Governor Hugh Carey points to an artist's conception of the new New York Hyatt hotel and convention facility, to be built on the site of the former Commodore Hotel, June 28, 1978. At the launching ceremony are, from left: Donald Trump, son of the city developer Fred C. Trump; Mayor Ed Koch of New York; Carey; and Robert T. Dormer, executive vice president of the Urban Development Corp.

An Instagram image from @realdonaldtrump, shared on Facebook, where he wrote on April 18, 2013: "#TBT With Donald Trump Jr. almost 35 years ago."

Donald Trump, owner of New York's Trump Tower, holds the bridle of a polo pony while talking to Andy Warhol on Nov. 4, 1983. Yale University polo player Eric Stever sits astride the horse.

From left, Donald Trump, owner of the New Jersey Generals, Fred Wilpon of the Mets, Sonny Werblin of Madison Square Garden, and George Steinbrenner of the Yankees attend a breakfast forum dealing with the future of professional sports in the New York metropolitan area, Thursday, Dec. 16, 1983 in New York.

Herschel Walker shakes hands with Donald Trump after reaching a $6 million agreement for a 4-year contract with the New Jersey Generals, in New York, March 8, 1984.

Boston College quarterback Doug Flutie poses with New Jersey Generals head coach Walt Michaels, left, and Generals owner, Donald Trump, at a news conference in New York, Feb. 5, 1985. An official announcement was made that Flutie signed a multimillion dollar pact with the USFL team.

Donald Trump makes an announcement of the new arena to be built at Willetts Point in Queens at the UDC office in New York City on Dec. 5, 1985.

Donald Trump, owner of the New Jersey Generals, sits in a meeting room in New York, Feb. 19, 1986. The owners of the eight teams of the United States Football League met to discuss the future plans of the USFL.

Developer Donald Trump, right, poses with New York City's Park Commissioner Henry Stern holding a pair of ice skates that are intended for use at the Wollman Skating Rink Central Park in New York, Aug. 7, 1986. Trump offered to rebuild the long-closed rink at no profit to himself after the city's renovation effort went through five years of delays and more than double the original cost estimate. He set a December 15 deadline.

Donald Trump, sitting, and Ira Neimark, chairman of Bergdorf Goodman, during a press conference at the St. Regis Hotel with other members of the 5th Avenue Association who wanted to put and end to the illegal peddler problem in New York City on Dec. 18, 1986.

Dennis Conner, right, skipper of "Stars and Stripes," receives a model depicting the hull of his winning yacht from real estate developer Donald Trump during a reception for Conner and his crew in New York City, Feb. 10, 1987. Trump was one of the many financial backers for Conner's America's Cup challenge and paid for a New York parade for the winners.

Donald Trump confers on the telephone in his office at Trump Plaza after he took a full page advertisement in The New York Times, The Boston Globe and The Washington Post expressing his dissatisfaction with the U.S. foreign policy on Sept. 3, 1987.

Donald Trump, right, pictured with his father, Fred Trump, far left and boxing promoter Don King at a news conference in December 1987 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Donald Trump stands next to one of his three Sikorsky helicopters at the New York Port Authority's West 30th Street Heliport in Manhattan in March 1988.

Vice President George Bush, right, shares a light moment with real estate developer and casino owner Donald Trump and fight promoter Don King at New York's Plaza Hotel during a fundraiser for Bush on April 12, 1988. Trump hosted the event for Bush, who is in New York to campaign for the Republican presidential primary.

Donald Trump and his wife, Ivana, pose outside the federal courthouse in New York after she was sworn in as a United States citizen, May 1988.

Don King, Donald Trump, Jesse Jackson and John H. Johnson are surrounded by security detail on June 27, 1988.

Donald Trump waves to reporters with his wife, Ivana, as they board their yacht "The Trump Princess" in New York City on July 4, 1988.

Heavyweight champion Mike Tyson puts an arm around his wife Robin Givens as her mother, Ruth Roper, left, looks on accompanied by real estate tycoon Donald Trump at a news conference in New York, July 12, 1988. The fighter said his previously announced "retirement" would last only one or two months while he also revealed that he is being advised by Trump and that his trainer, Kevin Rooney, may be on the way out.

Donald Trump, heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and his wife, actress Robin Givens, leave the New York State Supreme Court building, July 22, 1988, after an interim agreement with Tyson's manager Bill Clayton on the purse from the Tyson-Spinks bout. Trump has been advising the boxer.

Heavyweight champion Mike Tyson speaks at a July 27, 1988, news conference in Manhattan accompanied by his adviser Donald Trump, after announcing a settlement between Tyson and his manager, Bill Cayton.

Real estate mogul Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Texas Air Corp. chairman Frank Lorenzo during a joint news conference on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 1988, at the Plaza Hotel in New York. Trump ended a week of speculation by announcing he has agreed to buy Eastern Airlines' profitable Northeast air shuttle for $365 million in cash.

Donald Trump with a poster to promote Trump The Game, a board game produced by Milton Bradley, Feb. 7, 1989.

Developer Donald Trump and New York Gov. Mario Cuomo get together before the start of the Tour de Trump bicycle race in Albany, N.Y., on May 6, 1989.

Donald Trump and his personal aide Norma Foerderer in his office at Trump Tower in Manhattan on Aug. 16, 1989.

Donald Trump and his wife Ivana arrive at a social engagement in Manhattan on Dec. 4, 1989.

Entertainer and entrepreneur Merv Griffin, right, is presented with the 1990 Scopus Award from the American Friends of Hebrew University in Los Angeles, Calif., Sunday night, Jan. 15, 1990. Presenting the award is Donald Trump, presiding chairman for the evening.

Donald J. Trump decades ago, inside his new venture, the Taj Mahal Casino in Atlantic City, N.J., on March 16, 1990.

Billionaire developer Donald Trump, right, waits with his brother Robert for the start of a Casino Control Commission meeting in Atlantic City, N.J., March 29, 1990. Trump was seeking final approval for the Taj Mahal Casino Resort.

Donald Trump stands next to a genie lamp as the lights of his Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., mark its grand opening on April 5, 1990.

An image of Donald Trump with his father Fred C., from Donald Trump's Instagram page, where he says "Happy Fathers Day to all! I had a wonderful and loving father."

Donald Trump in Manhattan on Nov. 20, 1990.

New York developer Donald Trump talks to reporters after leaving a courthouse on March 21, 1991.

Donald Trump and his then-girlfriend Marla Maples at the Holyfield-Foreman fight at the Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, N.J., April 19, 1991.

Donald Trump tossed a model in his pool during a party stocked with models from a Miami Beach agency at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., on Jan. 30, 1993.

An image on Donald Trump's Facebook page carries this April 11, 2013, posting: "Don, Ivanka, Eric and I 20 years ago. #TBT."

Donald Trump photographs two potential Playboy models whom he interviewed at the Park Hyatt Hotel at 2 United Nations Plaza in Manhattan on May 2, 1993.

Real estate developer Donald Trump takes a picture of Bridget Marks after interviewing her for Playboy magazine's 40th anniversary playmate on May 3, 1993, in Manhattan.

Marla Maples and Donald Trump leave St. Mary's Hospital in West Palm Beach, Fla., with their newborn baby girl, Tiffany, on Oct. 14, 1993.

Donald Trump, left, sweeps his bride, Marla, off her feet to kiss her in front of photographers after their wedding ceremony at New York's Plaza Hotel, Dec. 20, 1993, two months after she gave birth to their daughter Tiffany. The couple formally separated in May 1997, with their divorce finalized in June 1999. Trump has married three times.

Donald Trump and Marla Maples pose for photographers following their wedding ceremony in New York in December 1993.

Donald Trump and Marla Maples, his mistress-turned-wife, in August 1994. The New York Post, quoting unidentified sources, reported on May 2, 1997, that Trump and Maples were on the verge of breaking up. The paper was right.

Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka peek over the crowd as they take in the quarterfinal match between Andre Agassi and Thomas Muster at the U.S. Open on Sept. 7, 1994, in Queens.

Real estate giant Donald Trump in his Trump Tower office in Manhattan on May 8, 1996.

Donald Trump, the New York developer, in his Manhattan office beside a copy of his new book, "Trump: The Art of the Comeback," on Nov. 7, 1997. Trump has been promoting the book, in which he tells how he returned from near bankruptcy to a personal net worth estimated at $1.4 billion by Forbes Magazine.

Entrepreneur Donald Trump watches an undercard fight as an unidentified companion whispers into his ear before the start of the Mike Tyson versus Francois Botha bout at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, Saturday, Jan. 16, 1999.

Donald Trump and Slovenian-born fashion model Melania Knauss watch the New York Giants take on the New York Jets from the sidelines during a preseason game on Aug. 28, 1999, in East Rutherford, N.J. They got married in January 2005.

Way back, on Jan. 7, 2000, Trump was talking about running as a presidential candidate, and is being endorsed here by Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura in Minneapolis. Ex-Gov. Ventura said on Aug. 12, 2015 that he hopes Trump wins the Republican nomination for president and would be open to running as his vice president.

Donald Trump, left, watches a match between Roger Federer, of Switzerland, and Robby Ginepri, of the USA, with model Melania Knauss at the US Open tennis tournament in New York, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2001.

Donald Trump, left, and actor Kevin Bacon, right, arrive at the WBC/IBF heavyweight championship bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson at The Pyramid in Memphis, Tenn., Saturday, June 8, 2002.

Donald Trump holds a driver on the 11th green of his newly-acquired Ocean Trails Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., in this Nov. 2, 2002, photo.

Donald Trump throws out the first pitch before the New York Yankees faced the Houston Astros, Friday, March 12, 2004, at Legends Field in Tampa, Fla.

Trump and Katie Couric, then of NBC-TV's "Today" show fame, as she dressed like the Donald for a Halloween segment, as they give his signature "You're fired" dismissal, Oct. 29, 2004.

Real estate developer Donald Trump holds a news conference at Trump Tower in Manhattan on May 18, 2005, standing next to a nine-foot model of his proposed Twin Towers II, an alternative to the Freedom Tower design that was approved by the city to be built on Ground Zero.

Real estate mogul and TV star Donald Trump speaks at a press conference in New York, on May 23, 2005, to announce the establishment of Trump University.

Donald Trump, left, and boxing promoter Don King at the Friars Club Roast, Oct. 28, 2005, in New York. Trump was the roastmaster as the Friars Club honored King at the New York Hilton hotel.

Carolyn Kepcher, with Donald Trump at open auditions for the second season of his reality television show "The Apprentice," on March 18, 2004 in New York. Then in August 2006, Trump used his signature "You're fired" line on his own co-star, Kepcher.

Donald Trump along with his wife Melania, and their son Barron William Trump attend the US Open tennis tournament in QueNew York, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2006.

Donald Trump, the producer of NBC's The Apprentice, was honored with the 2,327th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, Calif., on Jan. 16, 2007.

Donald Trump, billionaire developer and producer of NBC's "The Apprentice," is shown with his wife, Melania, and their son, Barron, after he was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, Calif., on Jan. 16, 2007.

Real estate developer Donald J. Trump holds a copy of his new book written with Bill Zanker, president and founder of The Learning Annex, called "Think Big and Kick Ass" outside Barnes & Noble on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Oct. 16, 2007.

Rachel Renee Smith, Miss Tennessee USA 2007, poses with Donald Trump after winning the Miss USA 2007 pageant on Friday, March 23, 2007, in Los Angeles.

Donald Trump and wrestler Bobby Lashley shave the head of Vince McMahon after Lashley defeated Umaga at Wrestlemania 23 at Ford Field in Detroit, on April 1, 2007.

Real estate developer Donald Trump delivers remarks as he celebrates the topping off of Tower I at the Trump International Hotel & Towers in Las Vegas, Friday, May 25, 2007.

Melania Trump, Donald Trump and model Heidi Klum pose at a party at the Park Avenue Plaza in Manhattan on June 23, 2008, to introduce the Trump International Hotel & Tower Dubai.

Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump arrives at "A Night to Benefit Raising Malawi and UNICEF" at United Nations headquarters, on Feb. 6, 2008 in New York.

Donald Trump meets contestants during a break in Miss Universe pageant rehearsals in the Imperial Ballroom at Atlantis, Paradise Island, in the Bahamas on Aug. 21, 2009.

Donald Trump, left, and Larry King arrive for the Comedy Central Roast of Trump in Manhattan on March 9, 2011.