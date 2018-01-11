TODAY'S PAPER
6 senators say they've reached immigration deal

Activists rally for the passage of a

Activists rally for the passage of a "clean" Dream Act, one without additional security or enforcement measures, outside the New York office of Sen. Chuck Schumer on January 10, 2018 in New York City. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON - Six senators say they've reached a bipartisan agreement to protect hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation and strengthen border security.

The lawmakers say they're seeking enough support to push the deal through Congress.

The significance of their agreement was initially unclear. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said no deal has been reached and said the White House would keep working toward an agreement.

Three Republican and three Democratic senators have been working for months on a plan to protect people who arrived in the U.S. as children, many illegally. They had been shielded from deportation by Obama-era regulations that President Donald Trump has ended and will expire in March.

The senators say the deal also revamps a visa lottery and rules helping immigrants' relatives enter the U.S.

