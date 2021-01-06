TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
39° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

Rep. Zeldin to object to count of electoral votes

Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks at a ceremony launching

Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks at a ceremony launching the project to build an Electron-Ion Collide (EIC) at Brookhaven National Laboratory on Sept. 18, 2020. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

By Tom Brune tom.brune@newsday.com @TomBruneDC
Print

WASHINGTON – Rep. Lee Zeldin said Wednesday he will join other staunch supporters of President Donald Trump in objecting to the electoral slates of states that the Trump campaign challenged as fraudulent or illegal, despite repeatedly failing to prove those charges in court.

Zeldin, a Shirley Republican who has long touted his fealty to Trump, announced his decision to sign on to the objections on twitter shortly before Congress is scheduled to meet to certify states’ electoral votes that gave Joe Biden 306 votes Trump 232.

"To all my fellow Americans on the left, in the center & on the right, it’s time for us to have one big family talk in the Capitol & beyond. I just signed off on objections to make sure this conversation takes place TODAY. If not now, when? See you at 1PM➡️ live.house.gov," Zeldin tweeted.

"Americans deserve nothing less than full faith & confidence in our elections & a guarantee that their vote -- their voice -- counts & their concerns are heard. It's about our Constitution, our republic, our future & our fellow Americans. I'm speaking soon on the House floor!," he said on Twitter.

Zeldin, who had declined to reveal what he planned to do during the electoral college vote, joins Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) as the only New York members of the U.S. House to object.

Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-Bay Shore) has not said whether he will file an objection as well.

Zeldin endorses claims of fraud and irregularities in voting procedures in the swing states that gave Biden the margin to win the presidential election – though the Trump campaign failed to persuade dozens of courts because of lack of evidence.

Zeldin also echoed Trump’s complaint that state legislatures have been deprived of their authority to set election rules.

"It's time for an all around honest conversation about what just took place," Zeldin said in a statement last Saturday.

Tom Brune covers the White House, Congress, the Supreme Court and the federal government from Washington, D.C.

News Photos and Videos

A last-minute standoff between Congress and President Donald Unemployment benefits at a standstill
President-elect Joe Biden announced key members of his Biden announces key members of foreign policy and national security team
President-elect Joe Biden spoke at a press conference Biden on keeping Affordable Care Act intact
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris President-elect Biden, VP-elect Harris speak
Newsday's Faith Jessie sat down with Newsday's team Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win historic race for the White House
Newsday's Steve Langford spoke to Long Islanders on Long Islanders react to Biden's win
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search