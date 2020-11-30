TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Evening
SEARCH
62° Good Evening
NewsNation

Officials: Lee Zeldin reelected to House after lengthy ballot count

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) has been reelected to

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) has been reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives, Suffolk officials said.   Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

By Michael Gormley michael.gormley@newsday.com @GormleyAlbany
Print

ALBANY — Rep. Lee Zeldin of Shirley has held on to win his fourth term in Congress, according to Suffolk County elections officials who have been counting thousands of mailed-in absentee ballots.

The Republican ally of President Donald Trump defeated Democrat Nancy Goroff, a Stony Brook University scientist, in the 1st Congressional District. Zeldin led by 64,620 votes out of more than 285,000 votes cast on machines in early voting and on the traditional Election Day, Nov. 3, but 89,803 mailed votes had yet to be counted.

On Monday, the Zeldin lead exceeded the number of absentee votes still to be counted, said Nick LaLota, Republican commissioner of the county Board of Elections.

The counting of absentee ballots continues in several races including the 4th Assembly District contest between Assemb. Steven Englebright (D-Setauket) and Republican Michael Ross of Setauket, and the 1st state Senate District race between Democrat Laura Ahearn of Port Jefferson and Republican Assemb. Anthony Palumbo of New Suffolk for the seat long held by Sen. Kenneth LaValle, a Republican who is retiring.

Michael Gormley has worked for Newsday since 2013, covering state government, politics and issues. He has covered Albany since 2001.

News Photos and Videos

President-elect Joe Biden announced key members of his Biden announces key members of foreign policy and national security team
President-elect Joe Biden spoke at a press conference Biden on keeping Affordable Care Act intact
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris President-elect Biden, VP-elect Harris speak
Newsday's Faith Jessie sat down with Newsday's team Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win historic race for the White House
Newsday's Steve Langford spoke to Long Islanders on Long Islanders react to Biden's win
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Biden: Every vote must be counted
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search