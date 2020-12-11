WASHINGTON — Long Island’s Rep. Lee Zeldin signed on to an amicus brief filed with the Supreme Court Thursday that supports an unusual effort by the Texas state attorney to invalidate the election results of four battleground states won by President-elect Joe Biden.

Zeldin (R-Shirley) joined nearly two-thirds of the Republican members of the House to back the Texas lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to throw out the 62 electoral votes of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin to keep the loser, President Donald Trump, in office.

"Texas’ suit contains many eye-popping, confirmed details of widespread wrongdoing, which must be understood and addressed on behalf of the legal voters who live in those states," Zeldin said in a statement Friday.

"This is so much bigger than this year's presidential race," he said, adding the case is about the right of state legislators to set rules for elections. "Election laws and state constitutions were blatantly ignored by certain officials to tilt an election in a different direction."

An amicus brief filed by Democratic attorneys general of 20 states, including New York, opposed the Texas lawsuit and urged the Supreme Court to dismiss it.

"The coalition argues that Texas’s unprecedented suit depends on a misreading of the U.S. Constitution’s Electors Clause — one that clashes with a century of precedent, denies states’ power to make their own decisions about election administration and oversight, and threatens to upend the basic notions of federalism and states’ rights," according to a statement by the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James.

"Further, the suit depends on wildly false and inaccurate claims of voter fraud, offering no evidence whatsoever of systemic fraud in the November election," the statement said.

The original group of 106 GOP lawmakers in the amicus brief had grown Friday to 126, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). One other New York House member, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville), also signed the brief.

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) said he hoped Trump could win but did not sign. "I just felt Congress should not be involved in that," he said.

The lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and joined by 17 other Republican attorneys general, is the latest and could be possibly last of dozens of lawsuits filed -= and all but one dismissed — in an effort to subvert the election results on behalf of Trump.