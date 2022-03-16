3 takeaways from the Ukrainian president's address to Congress

WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an emotional virtual address to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday and received a rare response — bipartisan support and praise.

Some lawmakers wiped tears from their eyes. Some looked aghast as a video montage displayed brutal scenes of death and destruction. Most, if not all, stood to give Zelenskyy a standing ovation before and after his remarks.

Zelenskyy had previously met virtually with about 300 members of Congress two weeks ago, but the call was private. Wednesday’s televised speech provided Zelensky with the opportunity to speak directly to a wider American audience as Russia’s deadly invasion of Ukraine drags into its third week and civilian casualties continue to mount.

"Americans, in your great history you would understand Ukrainians," Zelenskyy said. "Understand us now. We need you right now."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, in a Senate floor speech, said he could not "remember the last time a foreign leader united a room full of members from both sides so quickly and so intensely."

"He spoke not just to American ears, but to America’s very soul," said Schumer (D-N.Y.). "In one sense, his speech was reminiscent of that stirring feeling all of us had in the aftermath of 9/11, equal parts resolve and unity and determination to save democracy from an hour of darkness."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters it was an "incredibly effective speech."

"President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine are showing the world incredible bravery and resilience," McConnell (R-Ky.) wrote in a tweet after the speech. "America cannot stay behind the curve. We must urgently get Ukraine more overdue lethal aid and air defense systems so they can keep up their fight for sovereignty and freedom."

Here are three key takeaways from Zelenskyy’s speech.

No agreement on no-fly zone

Zelenskyy repeated his request for the United States and European allies to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching more airstrikes.

"Is this a lot to ask for, to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people? Is this too much to ask for?" Zelenskyy said.

Leading up to the speech, White House officials on Tuesday reiterated the administration’s position that creating a no-fly zone would be viewed as an "escalatory move" that could lead to direct combat between the United States and Russia.

"What we have the responsibility to do here is to assess what the impact is on the United States and our own national security," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

Carolyn Dudek, chairwoman of Hofstra University’s Political Science Department, said Zelenskyy understood that the United States and NATO "are reticent" to approve a no-fly zone, but he was "smart" to segue into demands that they could likely support, including providing more military equipment.

"He made this very relatable to the American people and to the American government," Dudek said. "This is a battle of tyranny versus democracy that we're watching unfold."

Support for more aid and sanctions

Zelenskyy, acknowledging the U.S. resistance to establishing a no-fly zone, quickly pivoted to requests that the U.S. government is more likely to support, including more air defense systems and more sanctions against Russia.

Hours after Zelenskyy pleaded for help "to protect our skies," President Joe Biden laid out in detail $800 million in new defense aid, including providing Ukraine with 800 anti-aircraft systems, 9,000 anti-armor systems, 7,000 small arms such as machine guns and grenade launchers and 100 armed drones.

"We’re going to give Ukraine the arms to fight and defend themselves through all the difficult days ahead," Biden said.

Zelenskyy also urged the United States and other allies to enact new sanctions against Russia "constantly every week until the Russian military machine stops."

The White House has previously signaled that it is prepared to impose more sanctions and lawmakers have voiced their support for taking aim at Russia’s economy.

Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-Bayport) said, "The U.S. must continue to levy the strongest sanctions possible against Russia while providing defense equipment that will strengthen Ukraine's capabilities to beat back Russia’s vicious attacks and protect its people."

Zelenskyy also called on U.S. corporations to leave Russia, saying "it is flooded with our blood." He pressed lawmakers to "put pressure" on companies in their districts doing business with Russia.

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D- Glen Cove) said, "it’s a good idea to try and enlist U.S. companies in this effort against Putin."

"My office will work with the executive branch to identify whether there are businesses in my district doing business with Russia," Suozzi told Newsday in an email.

An American-tailored appeal

Zelenskyy, a former comedian and actor, tailored his speech to his American audience — drawing comparisons between Russia’s daily missile attacks and aerial bombings against Ukraine with the aerial attacks the United States faced during the 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbor and on Sept. 11, 2001.

"Americans, in your great history, you have pages that allow you to understand Ukrainians now," said Zelenskyy. "Remember Pearl Harbor, the terrible morning of December 7, 1941, when your sky was black from the planes attacking you. Remember Sept. 11, a terrible day in 2001 when evil tried to turn your cities, independent territories, into battlefield. Our country experiences the same every day, right now, at this moment, every night for three weeks now."