New Mexico school closed indefinitely after deadly shooting

AZTEC, N.M. - (AP) -- A northwestern New Mexico high school where a deadly shooting occurred will remain closed until further notice.

Authorities say 21-year-old William Atchison, a former student at Aztec High School, shot and killed two students at random Thursday before killing himself.

School district Superintendent Kirk Carpenter says counseling services will be available Monday as Aztec High School staff members meet at another school for a "family gathering" and debriefing.

The Daily Times in Farmington reports that Carpenter declined to comment on damage done to the building but that he said it could be a while before students and staff can return to their classrooms.

Other district schools will remain closed Monday but resume classes Tuesday.

Authorities say Atchison, who disguised himself as a student, had carefully planned the attack.