NYPD: Man set fire at 7-Eleven gas station

Police are looking for a man who started a fire at a New York City gas station early Monday. The blaze seriously injured a man nearby.  (Credit: Handout / WABC)

By The Associated Press
Police say they've arrested a man suspected of setting a fire that seriously injured a man at a New York City gas station.

Fakrol Islam was charged Friday with arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief in connection with the blaze Monday at a 7-Eleven on Staten Island.

Islam is 26 and lives in Brooklyn. Information on his lawyer and arraignment wasn't immediately available.

Gas station security video showed a man pulling into the station around 2 a.m., filling up a gas can and spraying fuel around a pump. The video then showed the man setting a piece of paper aflame and using it to ignite the spilled fuel.

Police say the gas station's fire extinguisher system put out the flames, but a 21-year-old man standing nearby sustained internal injuries.

By The Associated Press

