The spouses and families of 9/11 victims would become eligible for additional compensation under a bipartisan legislative agreement announced Tuesday by Sen. Chuck Schumer.

The deal would allow the spouses and families to access the U.S. Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund, which they could not access beforehand.

Schumer says the plan will allow 9/11 spouses and families to rest a little easier.

“New Yorkers — more than anyone — know the personal and financial costs that the 9/11 attacks continue to deliver every single day," Schumer said in a statement. "For widows and kids, just compensation will never replace the loved one they lost, but it will make a difference in living a life to the fullest, paying for college, raising a family, all the things these courageous Americans would have done alongside their beloved family member.”

The legislation will be included in the upcoming spending bill being voted on this week in both chambers.

The plan is not the first fund established for the spouses and families of 9/11 victims. This compensation includes no federal taxpayer dollars. It is funded through penalties imposed on international states that are found to be sponsors of terror, such as Iran. It had already been open to the hostages taken in 1979 at the U.S. Embassy in Iran and the victims of the 1983 Beirut Marine barracks bombing.

Schumer said the bipartisan deal — reached with Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.), and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C) — expands victims’ eligibility to the long-standing U.S. Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund. The fund would also be open to a new group of Tehran hostages.

The fund will also be split in half, between Sept. 11 victims and non-Sept. 11 victims of terror, so the two victim groups would not be pitted against one another for funds, Schumer said.

The legislation also extends the fund for an additional 10 years. It will now expire in 2030.