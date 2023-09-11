Names of dead once again to be read on anniversary of 9/11 attacks

Six moments of silence, each hearkened by the tolling of a bell, will punctuate the annual ceremony to mark 9/11's 22nd anniversary Monday in lower Manhattan.

Representative family members of the dead will, as at ceremonies past, devote close to five hours to reciting victims’ names — 2,983 of them. Pausing just before the moment in 2001 when each of the World Trade Center towers was hit (8:46 a.m., the north tower; 9:03 a.m., the south tower) and when each fell (9:59 a.m., the south tower; 10:28 a.m., the north tower) and the times of the attack on the Pentagon (9:37 a.m.) and the crash of United Flight 93 (10:03 a.m.).

The ceremony, held on the memorial plaza of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, beginning at 8:30 a.m., is one of several scheduled in the days leading up to and on the anniversary.

Twenty-two years ago, suicidal terrorists plotting with the Islamic extremist group al-Qaida flew two hijacked jetliners into the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers, killing themselves and 2,753 victims there.

Angel Bravo from Tennessee holds an American flag as he observes a moment of silence in Times Square in Manhattan at 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2002, to mark the time that the first plane hit the World Trade Center a year earlier. Credit: Getty Images / Justin Sullivan

Nearly 1 in 5 of the dead were Long Islanders — about two-thirds from Nassau County and a third from Suffolk.

Hundreds more died when the third plane crashed into the Pentagon, outside Washington, D.C., and Flight 93 crashed into a field in Pennsylvania, bringing the overall toll to 2,977. Two of the 44 aboard the fourth plane were Long Islanders: a passenger originally from Sag Harbor and the plane’s first officer, from Plainview. (At the World Trade Center ceremony, the 9/11 victims' names, plus the names of those who were killed in the first World Trade Center attack, on Feb. 26, 1993, will be read; the 19 attackers’ names will not, according to museum spokeswoman Hallie Ortiz).

The average age of the 9/11 victims who died in the World Trade Center was 39 years old, according to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 3 out of 4 of the victims were male; the rest were female.

The victims ranged in age from toddlers to adults over 85.

Commemorations are also scheduled throughout the day for Long Island — at Point Lookout, in Riverhead, in Islip, in Babylon and elsewhere.

In the decades since Sept. 11, 2001, thousands of first responders, laborers, workers, volunteers and others who were at the site have died of illnesses blamed on airborne toxins inhaled at Ground Zero during the months after the attacks.

About 30% of those dead are Long Islanders, according to John Feal, a first responder from Nesconset who lost half of his left foot after working to clear the rubble.

At Ground Zero, the yearly tradition of reciting victim names dates to the first anniversary: Sept. 11, 2002. New York City's mayor at the time, Mike Bloomberg, signaled the 8:46 a.m. moment of silence, then introduced his predecessor, Rudy Giuliani, who started the recitation.

In total, 2,801 names were read — some who had been officially declared dead, some who were classified as “missing” still.

The roll call was continued by the others, including then-Secretary of State Colin Powell, then-U.S. Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton and actor Robert De Niro.

What was just rubble back in 2002 is now a thriving, rebuilt complex for offices, shopping, dining, the museum, and more. Each of the Twin Towers' footprints is a reflective pool, with the names of the dead etched into the surrounding bronze parapets.