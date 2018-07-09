Raw chicken products sent out by a Queens company have been recalled because they were packaged without being inspected by federal authorities, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday night.

Afandina Halal, based in Long Island City, has recalled 40-pound bulk boxes labeled "Afandina, Halal Wholesale Chicken, Boneless Leg Meat,” “Afandina, Halal Chicken, Whole Chicken Legs” or "Afandina, Halal Chicken, Chicken Cutlets,” federal officials said.

The raw chicken meat, produced and packaged from May 14 through June 22, shows the establishment number “P-51183” inside the USDA mark of inspection but had not undergone inspection, according to the agriculture department's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

It was shipped to New York City retail locations, a problem that was discovered by the Food Safety and Inspection Service, officials said.

Agriculture officials labeled the recall as Class 1 with a high health risk. They said there have been no confirmed reports of illness from eating the chicken but warned consumers to throw away the meat or return it to the place of purchase. When available, the retail locations that sold the meat will be posted on the service's website at fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Federal officials said consumers with questions may contact Saeed Hassanein, owner of Afandina Halal, at 718-433-4402. Voicemail for that number has not been activated, and Hassanein could not be immediately reached Monday night.

An agriculture department representative also was not immediately available Monday night.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the food safety service's 24-hour virtual representative, by going to AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. The online electronic consumer complaint monitoring system can be accessed 24 hours a day at fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.