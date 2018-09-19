New York and New Jersey's three main airports ranked among the lowest nationwide in customer satisfaction, according to a new survey released Wednesday by J.D. Power.

LaGuardia Airport ranked dead last among 24 "large" airports nationwide, scoring a 678 out of 1,000 in overall customer satisfaction, the survey found.

Meanwhile, Newark Liberty International Airport finished last among 19 "mega" airports with a score of 701. Kennedy Airport performed only marginally better, ranking 14th with a combined score of 752.

The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, which runs LaGuardia, JFK and Newark, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 13th annual North America Airport Satisfaction Study measures overall traveler satisfaction among key factors, including terminal facilities, airport accessibility, security check, baggage claim, check-in/baggage check and food, beverage and retail.

The survey, conducted between September 2017 and September 2018, is based on the responses of more than 40,000 North American travelers who visited at least one domestic airport. Travelers evaluated either a departing or arriving airport from their round-trip experience.