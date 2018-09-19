Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Morning
72° Good Morning
NewsNew York

J.D. Power: Customer satisfaction bottoms out at NYC metro airports

LaGuardia ranked dead last among 24 "large" airports nationwide, scoring a 678 out of 1,000.

People walk near gates in Terminal D at

People walk near gates in Terminal D at LaGuardia Airport, on Nov. 20, 2017. Photo Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print

New York and New Jersey's three main airports ranked among the lowest nationwide in customer satisfaction, according to a new survey released Wednesday by J.D. Power.

LaGuardia Airport ranked dead last among 24 "large" airports nationwide, scoring a 678 out of 1,000 in overall customer satisfaction, the survey found.

Meanwhile, Newark Liberty International Airport finished last among 19 "mega" airports with a score of 701. Kennedy Airport performed only marginally better, ranking 14th with a combined score of 752.

The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, which runs LaGuardia, JFK and Newark, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 13th annual North America Airport Satisfaction Study measures overall traveler satisfaction among key factors, including terminal facilities, airport accessibility, security check, baggage claim, check-in/baggage check and food, beverage and retail.

The survey, conducted between September 2017 and September 2018, is based on the responses of more than 40,000 North American travelers who visited at least one domestic airport. Travelers evaluated either a departing or arriving airport from their round-trip experience.

Headshot

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

More news

A female Asian tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus) feeds Officials: 2 cases of West Nile confirmed in Suffolk
A pastrami sandwich served with pickles and cole Kosher-style deli opening 2nd LI location
James J. Massaro of Patchogue was charged with Police: Man stole credit cards during U.S. Open
Elwood Public Library's Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday will Touch-A-Truck event comes to LI
Peter Botte of Babylon in an undated photo. Retired NYPD detective from LI dies at 82
Earth science teacher and former Kellenberg Memorial High 2 homecomings for teacher, coach at LI alma mater