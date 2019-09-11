Two Kennedy Airport AirTrains stalled before dawn Wednesday, temporarily trapping about 70 people, a spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said.

The system, which runs from the New York City subway and bus stops in Howard Beach and Jamaica in Queens to the airport’s terminals, then shut down for reasons not yet understood, spokesman Rudy King said.

The two were not related, King said.

Limited service was restored at 7:10 a.m. with residual delays, King said.

Buses are being offered as a substitute to all terminals. The AirTrain, which opened in 2004, carried about 6.5 million people in 2015, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

The Port Authority, which runs the AirTrain, is analyzing the problem. "AirTrain personnel are still on scene attempting to rectify the issue," King said.

Referring to the two trains that stalled at around 5 a.m., he added: “The full system shutdown had nothing to do with that.”

One of the stalled trains had about 25 passengers who got on at Howard Beach. The second had around 45 people when it stopped working near Terminal 8, he said.

It was not clear how long the passengers were stuck on the trains.

“There were no injuries, or anything like that reported,” King said of the stalled trains.

The system shut down at about 6:45 a.m., he said.

“We don’t have information as to why the system was shut down at that time,” he said.