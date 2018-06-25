TODAY'S PAPER
Sen. Schumer announces daughter's engagement to 'wonderful fiancee' during NYC Pride March

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) at a news conference in the U.S. Capitol in Washington on May 22. Photo Credit: EPA / Shawn Thew

By Edward B. Colby
Sen. Chuck Schumer showed his pride as a father during Sunday’s big parade in Manhattan, celebrating his younger daughter's engagement to her fiancee.

“Marching in the #NYCPride Parade has special meaning this year as I am marching with my daughter Alison and her wonderful fiancee Biz!” Schumer announced in a tweet Sunday afternoon as the annual Pride March was happening in the West Village and Chelsea.

Alison Schumer and Elizabeth Weiland are set to get married Nov. 18.

The Senate majority leader from New York included a photo with his arms around the couple and the hashtag #HappyPride. He also shared the news on Instagram and Facebook.

He has two daughters, Alison and Jessica.

By Edward B. Colby

Edward B. Colby, a Senior Internet News Manager, leads Newsday.com's Nation/World section. He covered the 2016 national conventions and President Trump's inauguration.

