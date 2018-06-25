Sen. Chuck Schumer showed his pride as a father during Sunday’s big parade in Manhattan, celebrating his younger daughter's engagement to her fiancee.

“Marching in the #NYCPride Parade has special meaning this year as I am marching with my daughter Alison and her wonderful fiancee Biz!” Schumer announced in a tweet Sunday afternoon as the annual Pride March was happening in the West Village and Chelsea.

Marching in the #NYCPride Parade has special meaning this year as I am marching with my daughter Alison and her wonderful fiancée Biz! #HappyPride pic.twitter.com/xYj8ENi80N — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 24, 2018

Alison Schumer and Elizabeth Weiland are set to get married Nov. 18.

The Senate majority leader from New York included a photo with his arms around the couple and the hashtag #HappyPride. He also shared the news on Instagram and Facebook.

He has two daughters, Alison and Jessica.