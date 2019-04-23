TODAY'S PAPER
Plea deal discussion in alleged police charity scam, court papers say

Lorraine Shanley, the treasurer for "Survivors of the Shield," was charged with spending money she stole from the charity on items ranging from Barbra Streisand concerts and dental and landscaping work to her son's defense on criminal charges.

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com
Manhattan federal prosecutors said in a court filing on Tuesday that they are engaged in plea discussions with a lawyer for Lorraine Shanley, the Staten Island woman accused last month of stealing $400,000 from a police charity.

“Defense counsel and I have had discussions regarding a possible disposition of this case beginning on March 21…and continuing to as recently as April 10,” prosecutor Bret Kalikow wrote in a request for a continuance. “The negotiations have not been completed and we plan to continue our discussions.”

Shanley, 68, the treasurer for “Survivors of the Shield,” was charged with spending money she stole from the charity on items ranging from Barbra Streisand concerts and dental and landscaping work to her son’s defense on criminal charges.

She was initially charged in a criminal complaint, and the government had until April 22 to return an indictment. In the motion, Kalikow said defense lawyer Christopher Nalley had consented to a 30-day delay “to continue the foregoing discussions and reach a disposition of this matter.”

Nalley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com

John Riley covers courts in New York City for Newsday.

