An American Airlines flight bound for Mexico’s Cancun Friday afternoon returned to Kennedy Airport shortly after takeoff due to a mechanical problem, the airline said.

“The aircraft landed safely, and taxied to the gate,” an airline spokesman said.

A spokeswoman for the Port Authority, which owns and runs the airport, said no injuries were reported “or further incident.”

She said in a email statement that the plane made it back to the gate on its own power.

No further information was immediately available about Flight 2681.