An American Airlines flight bound for Mexico’s Cancun Friday afternoon returned to Kennedy Airport shortly after takeoff due to a mechanical problem, the airline said.
“The aircraft landed safely, and taxied to the gate,” an airline spokesman said.
A spokeswoman for the Port Authority, which owns and runs the airport, said no injuries were reported “or further incident.”
She said in a email statement that the plane made it back to the gate on its own power.
No further information was immediately available about Flight 2681.