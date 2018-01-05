TODAY'S PAPER
American Airlines: Flight with mechanical issue returns to JFK

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
An American Airlines flight bound for Mexico’s Cancun Friday afternoon returned to Kennedy Airport shortly after takeoff due to a mechanical problem, the airline said.

“The aircraft landed safely, and taxied to the gate,” an airline spokesman said.

A spokeswoman for the Port Authority, which owns and runs the airport, said no injuries were reported “or further incident.”

She said in a email statement that the plane made it back to the gate on its own power.

No further information was immediately available about Flight 2681.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

