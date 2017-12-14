TODAY'S PAPER
Amtrak: FindYourWay app helps users navigate Penn Station

The FindYourWay app shows gates, platforms, trains, exits

The FindYourWay app shows gates, platforms, trains, exits and more at Penn Station. Photo Credit: Amtrak

By John Valenti
Having trouble finding your Amtrak train at Penn Station?

Well, Amtrak on Wednesday announced a new app called FindYourWay, which officials said will help customers indeed find their way around Penn — helping them locate gates, platforms, trains, exits and even ATMs and restaurants.

Amtrak is calling it “a real-time customer information beacon technology-enabled app” designed for exclusive use at Penn.

The new app is based on a connectivity platform called Zyter. As part of the Amtrak-Zyter partnership, officials said about 400 beacons have been placed throughout Penn, allowing customers to activate the FindYourWay app upon entering the station — then allowing them to navigate throughout Penn.

“From first-time visitors to veteran travelers, everyone can benefit from downloading FindYourWay and experiencing the new, digital-friendly New York Penn Station,” Amtrak chief commercial officer Stephen Gardner said in a statement. “FindYourWay is more that just an interactive platform; it can also help prevent overcrowding in the station, delivering a measure of customer safety that other communication products and forms of travel cannot provide.”

The app is available for free download on Android and iOS operating systems.

By John Valenti
