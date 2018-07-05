Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Thursday reiterated his intention to keep campaign contributions he received years ago from now-President Donald Trump, despite criticism from Democratic primary rival Cynthia Nison.

“No, not at all,” Cuomo told reporters after an unrelated event in Brooklyn. “I’m going to be deeply critical of him and keep the contributions.”

Nixon, an actress who is challenging Cuomo for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, had criticized Cuomo earlier in the day.

She released a fundraising appeal and a Facebook ad in which she said Cuomo, “cannot serve as a defense against Donald Trump when he’s accepted tens of thousands of dollars in campaign donations from Donald Trump.”

In doing so, Nixon took aim at one of Cuomo’s main campaign strategies so far: Posit himself as leading the opposition against Trump’s agenda.

Cuomo, in his earlier campaigns, received about $64,000 in Trump contributions – though the most recent came in 2009 when Cuomo was state attorney general. He had said in 2016, when Trump was still a candidate, he wouldn’t return the donations.