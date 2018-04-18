TODAY'S PAPER
Andrew Cuomo to sign order allowing parolees to vote

Cuomo made the announcement at a convention in Manhattan sponsored by the Rev. Al Sharpton.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo made the announcement Wednesday

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo made the announcement Wednesday at the National Action Network convention in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday he will sign an executive order allowing parolees to vote.

Speaking at a convention sponsored by the Rev. Al Sharpton in Manhattan, Cuomo said he wouldn’t wait for the state Legislature to enfranchise parolees, as he had proposed earlier this year. The measure was not included in the new state budget that took effect this month.

“In this state when you’re released from prison and you’re on parole you still don’t have the right the right to vote. Now how can that be?” Cuomo said. “You did your time, you paid your debt, you’re released, but you still don’t have a right to vote.”

Cuomo did not immediately say when he will sign the order.

Cuomo also said Wednesday he would launch a probe of the bail bond industry.

“We’re going to start an investigation on the bailbondsmen who extort the poor at their highest point of pain, with excess collateral, with excess commissions,” Cuomo said.

Other states, including New Jersey, have stopped using cash bail. Cuomo had proposed ending cash bail in New York but failed to secure the policy in the state budget.

“Cash bail has got to go. It lets the rich walk and makes the poor sit, and that has to stop,” Cuomo said.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

