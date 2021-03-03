Andrew Cuomo has had a fairly long political career, from his time as U.S. secretary of Housing and Urban Development under the Clinton administration to New York state's 56th governor. Here are photos from his time in those roles, as well as prior.

The Cuomo family (l-r) Maria, 15, Madeline, 12, Andrew, 19, Margaret, 22, Mario Cuomo, Christopher, 7, and Mrs. Cuomo, Matilda. Sept. 13, 1977..

Andrew Cuomo speaks to lieutenant governor-elect Alfred del Bello in Cuomo's office at 2 World Trade Center in New York City on Nov. 18, 1982.

Andrew Cuomo, son of Mario Cuomo, the Governor of New York speaks for HELP, and home for the homeless in Bellport, New York on May 23, 1989.

Mario Cuomo, right, discusses the Ossining hostage crisis in his World Trade Center office with his key advisers, clockwise from bottom: Michael Del Giudice, Lawrence Kurlander, Andrew Cuomo and Timothy Russet.....

Kerry Kennedy waves to the media and onlookers after her wedding to Andrew Cuomo at St. Matthews Cathedral in Washington, D.C. on June 9, 1990.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address virtually from The War Room at the state Capitol, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Albany, N.Y.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo delivers his COVID 19 update at Northwell Health on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Manhasset...

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo Left, elbow bumps Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, right, to show a safe alternative to shaking hands during a press conference announcing the first confirmed case of Covid-19 (Corona Virus) on Long Island. March 5, 2020.

New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, center, is joined by Julianne Moore, seated left, Mira Sorvino, seated right, members of TIMES UP and others as he signs legislation that lengthens both the criminal and civil statute of limitations for rape and other sex crimes, Manhattan, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. The law extends the statute of limitations to 20 years for rape in the second degree and to 10 years for rape in the third degree. The law also extends the statute of limitations to 20 years for a criminal sexual act in the second degree and incest in the second degree, and to 10 years for a criminal sexual act in the third degree. This law also eliminates the statute of limitations for incest in the first degree and increases the time period in which victims can bring a civil suit for these offenses to 20 years. Prior to this new law, victims only had five years to bring a legal case alleging rape in the second degree or third degree or a criminal sexual act in the second degree or third degree. Altogether, this will provide victims greater opportunity to seek justice, according to Gov. Cuomos website...

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo at a press conference about funding for artifical reefs on a boat off the south shore of Long Island at 1501 Lido Blvd, Point Lookout, NY on Sept. 16, 2020.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, left, and MTA Chief Development Officer Janno Lieber, right, tour the rehabilitation work in the L trainÕs Canarsie tunnel, Brooklyn, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. Gov. Cuomo announced that the tunnels rehabilitation is roughly three months ahead of schedule.

Musician Billy Joel and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo pose together with a piano that will be on display as a permanent tribute during a press conference to celebrate Billy Joel's 100th lifetime concert at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 in New York.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo waves after riding the New York City subway 7 train into the city on June 8, 2020 in New York. - Today New York City enters "Phase 1" of a four-part reopening plan after spending more than two months under lockdown. New York City is the final region in the state to reopen its economy.

Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York, receives a nasal swab Covid-19 test during a news conference in the Red Room of the New York State Capitol Building in Albany, New York, U.S., on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Cuomo pleaded on Sunday for more New Yorkers to get tested for the coronavirus as the state reopens for business, engaging in a bit of political theater as he underwent a nasal swab test himself at his daily briefing.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo hugs Gina Lieneck, of Deer Park, who lost her daughter Brianna in a boating accident, prior to signing legislation (Brianna's Law) to phase in requirements that all operators of motorized watercraft must complete a state-approved boating safety course, held at Tanner Park, in Copiague, Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, center, stands with left, NY Islander owner John Ledecky, and right NY Islanders Captain Anders Lee break ground on the new arena at Belmont Park on Monday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Elmont....

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Lainie Alvarez, the wife of Luis Alvarez, joined about 700 other motorcycle riders who participate in the 9/11 Memorial Motorcycle Ride outside the Javits Convention Center in New York, N.Y. on Sept. 11, 2019. Lainie Alvarez's husband, NYPD Detective Luis Alvarez, was exposed of and developed cancer from working on Ground Zero after the 9/11 attacks.Luis Alvarez, died just weeks after testifying on behalf of other 9/11 responders

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo with Billy Joel and local and state officials sign a saving our waters legislation at Jones Beach Theater on Monday, April 29, 2019 in Wantagh.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo with Billy Joel and local and state officials sign a saving our waters legislation at Jones Beach Theater on Monday, April 29, 2019 in Wantagh..

New York State Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul and New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, left, wave to supporters after being elected to a third term, Manhattan, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio shake hands during a press conference after Amazon officially announced that it will move its new headquarters to Long Island City in Queens, at the Governor's office in Manhattan, on Nov. 13, 2018.

New York State Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, right, holds Maura Escudero, 3 month of Valley Stream, N.Y., with Nassau County Exc. Lauren Curren, left, enjoying the moment while giving out Christmas gift to children at the MLK Center in Long Beach Friday Dec. 21, 2018..

New York Islanders owner Jon Ledecky and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo are all smiles as they announce a new arena being built at the Belmont Racetrack bring the Islanders back to Long Island on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 in Elmont.

Governor Andrew Cuomo and Nassau County Executive Laura Curran attend a presser in Hampton Bays before heading onto a boat to watch former Tappan Zee Bridge materials and other matter deploy in the Shinnecock reef off of Hampton Bays on Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Congress member Nydia Velazquez, left, and New York State Andrew Cuomo, right, attend a news conference during which Gov. Cuomo announced that he is directing the New York Power Authority to deploy a team of utility experts to assist with power restoration amid the latest island-wide blackout in Puerto Rico and that SUNY students willing to volunteer with rebuilding efforts in the U.S. territory will receive college credit for their, Manhattan, Thursday, April 19, 2018. New York has deployed over 1,000 personnel to assist Puerto Rico over the past 7 months since Hurricane Maria stuck the island.

Andrew Cuomo mingles with supporters during a get out the vote rally at the IBEW Local 25 offices in Hauppauge, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.

Andrew Cuomo accepts the nomination for Governor of the State of New York at opening day of the New York State Democratic Convention at Hofstra University on Thursday May 24, 2018 in Hempstead.

Hillary Clinton endorses Andrew Cuomo for Governor of the State of New York at opening day of the New York State Democratic Convention at Hofstra University on Wednesday May 23, 2018 in Hempstead.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, is all smiles at the Brentwood Recreational Center in Brentwood on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, where he signed a bill for $11.5 million to provide youths at risk with social programs and other activities. Joining him were, [l-r] Suffolk County executive Steve Bellone; assemblyman Phil Ramos; Nassau County executive Laura Curran; and senator Phil Boyle.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during an event Tuesday Aug 8, 2017 at La Guardia Airport in Queens to announce the renovation of the Delta terminal which will come in addition to a separate $4 billion public-private partnership, currently under way, to rebuild the airport's central terminal.

Governor Andrew Cuomo and Jennifer Lopez at the event in the Javits Center to announce New York's support for the Puerto Rico recovery effort, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks about the Bethpage plume and the states answer to solving the issue on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 in Farmingdale.

New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo arrives in a 1932 Packard owned by Franklin D. Roosevelt during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of the fist span of the new Kosciuszko Bridge in Queens on Thursday, April 27, 2017. The first span of the new bridge, which, is replacing its a 78-year-old predecessor, opens to vehicular traffic traffic tonight.

Governor Andrew Cuomo conducts a IJ overhaul on the rails at the access 38th street yard under the 9th Avenue subway station in Brooklyn, April 12, 2018.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo center, stands with Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino, left, and Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, right, as he announces a $10,000,000 grant to Hicksville as part of rebuilding downtown Hicksville on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 in Hicksville.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio look over a mangled dumpster today, Sept. 18, 2016 while touring the site of an explosion that occurred on Saturday night in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan.

(l-r) Jay Schneiderman, NY Governor Andrew Cuomo lead the Southampton Fourth of July Parade thru Main Street in the Village of Southampton. July 4, 2016.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo and Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton attend a rally at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center to celebrate passing of a $15 wage in New York State on Monday, April 4, 2016. minimum-wage hike from the current $9 an hour to $15 had a three-tiered phase-in, with New York City hitting the $15-per-hour mark first in three years, Long Island and Westchester County after six, and upstate after about eight years, according to rank-and-file legislators.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo held storm briefings with senior administration officials in New York City and on Long Island on how powerful weather conditions are impacting the state. The Governor also stopped to help a stranded motorist on the Sprain Brook Parkway near Hawthorne, NY on Feb. 9, 2017

The New York delegation with Gov. Andrew Cuomo and NY Mayor Bill deBlasio and Sen. Chuck Schumer cheers for the nomination of Hillary Clinton at the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa., on Tuesday, July 26, 2016.

Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York and Chris Christie, Governor of New Jersey, talk prior to the debate between Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at the Hofstra University debate in Hempstead on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and U.S. women's soccer team member Abby Wambach reacts to the fan during a ticker tape parade in lower Manhattan on Friday, July 10, 2015.....

Ny Governor Andrew Cuomo talks to Vice President Joe Biden at a lunch for motorcycle riders participating in the 9/11 Memorial Motorcycle Ride in Manhattan on Sept. 11, 2015...

Constance Malcolm, left, the mother of Ramarley Graham, chats with Gov.Andrew Cuomo, center,and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie after the Governor signed an executive order giving the Attorney General the authority to investigate police killings of unarmed civilians in New York State. The signing took place at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan on Wednesday, July 08, 2015...

Gov. Andrew Cuomo hugs his mother Matilda Cuomo as they watch a casket carrying Gov. Mario Cuomo pass by at the end of the funeral for the elder Cuomo Jan. 6, 2105, at St. Ignatius Church in Manhattan. ..

NYS Gov. Andrew Cuomo, center, is flanked by Senator Dean Skelos, left and Speaker Sheldon Silver during the honoring of the colors at the State of the State speech at the Convention Center at the Empire Plaza in Albany Jan. 21, 2015. Cuomo's Opportunity Agenda speech..

New York State Cuomo Andrew Cuomo speaks to the media with his girlfriend Sandra Lee at the wake of NYPD Detective Wenjian Liu at Aievoli Funeral Home in Brooklyn on Saturday, Jan. 03, 2015. Detectives Liu and his partner Rafael Ramos were promoted to detective posthumously after they where shot and killed in their patrol car last month.....

New York State Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, center, marches in the 33rd Annual Dominican Day Parade on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2014. ....

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and former Governor George Pataki listen as a commission appointed by recommended $2 billion in tax relief at SUNY Old Westbury in Old Westbury, including a two-year property tax freeze to local governments that abide by the 2 percent property tax cap and take steps to share services Dec 10, 2013......

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo attended a Saturday morning program at the House of Justice in Manhattan hosted by the Reverend Al Sharpton during which the two discussed the importance of Martin Luther King Day Jan. 18, 2014..

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces projects fortifying critical coastline at City of Long Beach Water Purification Plant in Long Beach Nov 10, 2013.. ......

Governor Andrew Cuomo makes a Sandy rebuilding announcement at the home of Dan Ehrick at 50 Florence Avenue in Freeport on Wednesday July 30, 2014...

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, left, and New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, right, shake hands after signing documents during a news conference held after a 10-Day Bi-State Security Interim Report Briefing at 7 World Trade Center on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2014. The governors' discussed increased security measures due to increased tension between terrorist groups and the United States...

From left seated in the front row: Iris Weinshall, Senator Charles Schumer, Diana Taylor, Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Sandra Lee, Governor Andrew Cuomo President Bill Clinton, and Secretary Hillary Clinton on the dais before President Bill Clinton administers the oath of office to new Mayor Bill de Blasio outside of City Hall on Wednesday in Manhattan. Jan. 01, 2014. de Blasio, the first Democratic mayor in two decades, has promised a new era of progressive leadership...

Vice President Joe Biden, left, and New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, right, hold a news conference in a hanger at Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology in Queens to announce a design competition to modernize four of New York State's airports. Monday, October 20, 2014. Vice President Biden and Governor Cuomo spoke of the importance of investing in the nation's infrastructure...

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo after meeting the press share a funny moment with Nassau and Suffolk County Execitives Ed Mangano and Steve Bellone at the Capital building after the Build Back Better: New York Rising Storm Recovery Conference in the Hart Theatre at the Egg Center for Performing Arts in Albany, NY. July 18, 2013..

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo greets Timothy Cardinal Dolan in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral during the 69th Annual Columbus Day Parade on 5th Avenue in Manhattan. Oct 14, 2013....

New York State Governetorial candidate Andrew Cuomo receives the endorsement of NARAL Pro-Choice New York during a press conference on the steps of City Hall. TO his right is NARAL president Kelly Conlin, to his left is Lorna Howard, NARAL board member Sept. 29, 2010..

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, center, is flanked by Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano, left, and Suffolk County Executive Steve Levy, right, during a news conference at the Armed Forces Recruiting Center in Farmingdale in anticipation of Hurricane Irene. Cuomo has requested 2000 National Guardsmen to assist with the hurricane. The Farmingdale recruiting center will be used as a staging area for all of Long Island and New York City needs Aug. 27, 2011..

May 30, 2011-Governor Andrew Cuomo waves to spectators at the Little Neck, Queens Memorial Day Parade Monday May 30, 2011.

New York-November 7, 2006: Andrew Cuomo holds hands with his father former New York Governor Mario Cuomo in victory as he gives his victory speach for New York State Attourney General at the Sheraton Hotel on Tuesday, November 7, 2006 in New York, New York.

Andrew Cuomo speaks after victory is declared in the New York State gubernatorial race and become the next Governor of New York State on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2010 in New York, New York...

Former President William J. Clinton endorses Andrew Cuomo's candidacy for New York State Governor during a campaign rally held in New York City College of Technology's Klitgord Gym Oct. 27, 2010.

Suozzi (left) and Cuomo greet supporters. Governor Andrew Cuomo endorses Nassau County Executive candidate Tom Suozzi during a Democratic party rally at the Albertson VFW Hall Oct. 25, 2013...

HUD Secretary Shaun Donovan (2nd from left) and Governor Andrew Cuomo (2nd from right) at the World Trade Center construction site during Governor Cuomo's Sandy Resilency Tour Oct. 29, 2013....

Andrew Cuomo, left, candidate for the governorship of the state of New York, speaks at a press conference in New York City, Tuesday, September 3, 2002, where he announced he was dropping out of the primary race where he was facing Carl McCall.

Governors Mario and Andrew M. Cuomo stand with President Bill Clinton after former New York City Mayor Ed Koch's coffin was carried from Temple Emanu-El in Manhattan Monday Feb. 4, 2013..

New York Senator, Charles Schumer, right, and New York State Attorney General, Andrew Cuomo, left, speak during a press conference about a federal plan to require complete and clear disclosure of student loan terms and fees on every application, across the street from Eleanor Roosevelt High School, in Manhattan, NY, on June 10, 2007. ....

New York State gubernatorial candidate Andrew Cuomo, left, and former New York City Mayor Edward Koch, right, take questions from the media after at John Jay College after Cuomo received an endorsement from Koch Oct. 5, 2010....

Andrew Cuomo receives an endorsement for Attorney General from City Council Speaker Christine C. Quinn in front of City Hall, Manhattan. Feb. 26, 2006

Andrew Cuomo kisses father, Mario after victory is declared in the New York State gubernatorial race and become the next Governor of New York State on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2010 in New York, New York.

New York State Governor David Paterson and Governor Elect Andrew Cuomo hold a joint press conference at the Governor's office in midtown Manhattan Nov. 9, 2010....

Andrew Cuomo,left, and Charlie King, running for Governor and Lt. Governor, respectively, hold a press conference for the Doe Fund in Harlem, NY. Aug. 22, 2002

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference before the opening of a mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the Queens borough of New York, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. This FEMA run site, along with another in Brooklyn, gives priority to local residents in an effort to equitably distribute the vaccine.