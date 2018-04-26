A $1.4 billion program meant to help Brooklyn’s most impoverished neighborhoods by targeting issues such as crime and ill-health began seeking proposals Thursday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Cuomo’s state-funded Vital Brooklyn initiative, focused on a 46.5-square mile area of central Brooklyn, was announced last year and provides funding for schools, housing, health care, jobs and more.

State money will go to help 30,000 unemployed people; construct 33,000 subsidized homes at 11 sites; build 30 new playgrounds and community gardens; and fund programs such as midnight basketball. The initiative also includes $700 million for health care.

“You have to give young people an alternative to the street corner,” Cuomo said at the Bedford-Stuyvesant YMCA, where he showcased his program with a rally and PowerPoint slideshow.

In introducing Cuomo, the city’s public advocate, Letitia James, lamented that central Brooklyn has been, as Cuomo put it, “ignored for too long.”

“For far too long, these communities have only seen piecemeal investments,” James said.

The state money will fund 8,800 projects affecting 800,000 people. Cuomo said he expects most of the projects to be complete by the end of 2020.